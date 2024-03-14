Thursday, March 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Peace talks with HNLC only way out: BJP

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 13: In the aftermath of the IED blast by the proscribed HNLC and stalled peace talks, the state BJP said dialogues, not violence, are the only way to find a solution.
“It is not a healthy situation. We want to meet, sit across the table and discuss it. The peace negotiation among HNLC, state government and Centre should be completed,” Hek said.
On the IED blast outside the Harijan Colony and the prevailing atmosphere of insecurity among residents, he said, “When the government is ready for any kind of talks with the outfit, it should desist from such activities.”
Asked if there was an intelligence failure, he said, “I don’t see the failure of the intelligence department. We cannot just blame anyone without knowing the ins and outs.”
On the HNLC’s growing activities, the Minister said, “We are very concerned about the safety of the citizens. No life should be lost.”
“They (HNLC) should come to the negotiation table. How will the government and the outfit understand each other without holding talks?” he asked.

