Don’t divide mindset of innocents: Ampareen takes implicit jibe at VPP

MAWKYRWAT, March 14: Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, who was recently fielded by the National People’s Party as its candidate to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the Shillong parliamentary constituency, on Thursday took an implicit jibe at the Voice of the People’s Party, suggesting the latter to refrain from dividing the mindset of innocent people.

Addressing a meeting of the NPP Mawkyrwat Block Committee here, Ampareen said, “If you love the ‘Jaitbynriew’, don’t divide the mindset of the innocent people but preserve the customs and practices taught by the forefathers. Don’t try to change anything because it is very wrong if you, as a leader, violate the character of a pure Khasi”.

“We have 60 MLAs and all of us took the responsibility for the Budget of our state. The rights are given to all 60 MLAs to stand up and raise issues if there was any flaw or defect. But when the right was given to you to speak, you left the house. Therefore, you have no right to speak about corruption,” she said, adding that the most dangerous corruption is the corruption of the mindset and corruption of the words.

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the NPP candidate also promised that if voted to power as an MP, she will fight tooth and nail against any bill or law that goes against the minority as well as the people of the state.

“Your duty is to choose the MP and if you vote for me, I will fight tooth and nail till it is clear that the Government of India does not violate us,” Lyngdoh said.

With Mawkyrwat MDC Carness Sohshang and his supporters joining the NPP, Lyngdoh called upon the party members to work in tandem towards electoral victory.

NPP leader and Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Pyniaid Sing Syiem, in his address, asserted that the NPP continues to grow, especially in Meghalaya, notwithstanding a torrent of accusations.

“The people of the state have trusted in the NPP. In 2018, we had 19 MLAs and in 2023, we have 26 MLAs and this shows that as time goes, this party continues to grow and is trusted by people. You can say whatever you want and accuse as much as you want, but remember that in the MP elections, we will win,” Syiem said.