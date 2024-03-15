Friday, March 15, 2024
MEGHALAYA

BJP leaders unhappy with colleague over uranium row

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 14: Many leaders in the BJP are reportedly miffed with BJP National Executive Member (Minority Morcha), Elizabeth Matthews Nongbri, after a letter, allegedly written by her asking the Centre to start uranium mining, got leaked in the media.
According to party sources, many senior party members have even written to BJP national president, JP Nadda, seeking her removal from the National Minority cell of the party.
Sources in the party informed that many BJP leaders have even pressurised state party president Rikman Momin to take action against her.
Nongbri, on the other hand, has clarified that her proposal on uranium mining was a draft and that she had withdrawn the letter.
Questioning the silence of top brass of the BJP such as Rikman Momin and M Chuba Ao, sources even revealed that Nongbri, a few years ago, wanted to be nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Her request, however, was not considered by the central leadership of the BJP.
Claiming that she is in the good books of party in-charge M Chuba Ao, sources said that one RSS leader from New Delhi is also helping Nongbri in her activities.
When contacted, BJP Meghalaya spokesperson M Kharkrang said she does not represent the views of the state BJP. “I will speak about the views of the state BJP,” he added.

 

News Capsule
Don’t divide mindset of innocents: Ampareen takes implicit jibe at VPP
