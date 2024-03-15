State collects Rs 6.2 crore as royalty from coal

SHILLONG, March 14: The state government has collected a royalty amount of Rs 6,29,11,794 from the transportation of coal in Meghalaya from January 1 to February 8 this year, while making it clear that there is no information available if any staff of the Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR) had detected any fake challan for the transportation of coal. This was revealed by an RTI application.

It was also revealed that some of the owners, who were given the mineral transport challan for transportation of coal during the same period, were M/s Greenfield, M/s Atlas Ventures, lakmenlang War, Teilang Pde, Ready Sutnga, Kenton Ventures, Six Brothers Enterprise, Ruthina D.Marak, Bimora Hahshah, John Lucky Mangkara L.Nonglait, Ilinda Marbaniang, Sangliana Mylliemngap, Chrispin Sangriang, Rishan Diengdoh, Elizabeth Syiemlieh, Kenny D.Kharkongor, Kevin Maskell Majaw, Phyllabok Syiemlieh, D.L. Firm, Michael Iacais, Johanan Lambert Chyne Mylliem, Eveline Wahlang M/s E.R. Enterprises.

The RTI further revealed that 4,422 mineral transport challan were issued to one Dominic Myrthong for the transportation of coal from the date of ban on the rat-hole coal mining by the NGT.

It was also informed that a royalty amount of Rs 10, 05, 750 was paid by Myrthong to the office of the DMR on December 12, 2023.