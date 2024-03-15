Friday, March 15, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

State collects Rs 6.2 crore as royalty from coal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, March 14: The state government has collected a royalty amount of Rs 6,29,11,794 from the transportation of coal in Meghalaya from January 1 to February 8 this year, while making it clear that there is no information available if any staff of the Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR) had detected any fake challan for the transportation of coal. This was revealed by an RTI application.
It was also revealed that some of the owners, who were given the mineral transport challan for transportation of coal during the same period, were M/s Greenfield, M/s Atlas Ventures, lakmenlang War, Teilang Pde, Ready Sutnga, Kenton Ventures, Six Brothers Enterprise, Ruthina D.Marak, Bimora Hahshah, John Lucky Mangkara L.Nonglait, Ilinda Marbaniang, Sangliana Mylliemngap, Chrispin Sangriang, Rishan Diengdoh, Elizabeth Syiemlieh, Kenny D.Kharkongor, Kevin Maskell Majaw, Phyllabok Syiemlieh, D.L. Firm, Michael Iacais, Johanan Lambert Chyne Mylliem, Eveline Wahlang M/s E.R. Enterprises.
The RTI further revealed that 4,422 mineral transport challan were issued to one Dominic Myrthong for the transportation of coal from the date of ban on the rat-hole coal mining by the NGT.
It was also informed that a royalty amount of Rs 10, 05, 750 was paid by Myrthong to the office of the DMR on December 12, 2023.

Previous article
Don’t divide mindset of innocents: Ampareen takes implicit jibe at VPP
Next article
Party workers see me as apt candidate to contest LS elections, says Mawrie
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

‘MATHEMATICAL MARVELS — A FESTIVAL OF NUMBERS, SHAPES AND PATTERNS’

Students attend a Math festival, organised by BK Bajoria School, in the city on Thursday. The festival titled...
MEGHALAYA

Shullai inspects construction of city link road

SHILLONG, March 14: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai recently conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of the...
MEGHALAYA

Party workers see me as apt candidate to contest LS elections, says Mawrie

SHILLONG, March 14: With political parties in Meghalaya starting to announce their candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha...
MEGHALAYA

Don’t divide mindset of innocents: Ampareen takes implicit jibe at VPP

MAWKYRWAT, March 14: Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, who was recently fielded by the National People’s Party as its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘MATHEMATICAL MARVELS — A FESTIVAL OF NUMBERS, SHAPES AND PATTERNS’

MEGHALAYA 0
Students attend a Math festival, organised by BK Bajoria...

Shullai inspects construction of city link road

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai recently...

Party workers see me as apt candidate to contest LS elections, says Mawrie

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: With political parties in Meghalaya starting...
Load more

Popular news

‘MATHEMATICAL MARVELS — A FESTIVAL OF NUMBERS, SHAPES AND PATTERNS’

MEGHALAYA 0
Students attend a Math festival, organised by BK Bajoria...

Shullai inspects construction of city link road

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai recently...

Party workers see me as apt candidate to contest LS elections, says Mawrie

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: With political parties in Meghalaya starting...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge