Group issues warning against malpractices in JH petrol pumps

JOWAI, March 14: The All Hynniewtrep People United Front (AHPUF) has issued a stern warning to the petrol pumps operating in Jaintia Hills against malpractices.

The warning came in the wake of a surprise inspection by the group at different petrol pumps in Jaintia Hills after receiving complaints from drivers.

Led by its president John Phwa, the group, during the inspection, reportedly found out that most of the petrol pumps were deliberately tampering with the meters to swindle the customers.