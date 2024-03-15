Today in City

The valedictory function of the five-day plasma exhibition, a joint collaboration between the Institute of Plasma Research, Gandhinagar, under the Department of Atomic Energy, Govt of India, and Sankardev College, will be held at the Sankardev College auditorium from 11:30 am onwards. The programme will be attended by Chief Secretary Donald Wahlang as the chief guest.

A one-day ‘Life Member Meet’ themed ‘Coalesce 2024’ will be organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Meghalaya, at City Hut Dhaba.