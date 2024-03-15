News Capsule

Award

St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, has been conferred with an award for the Best College for NCC ìn Meghalaya for the year 2023-24 .The award was presented by the Director General of NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, on Thursday at Brahmaputra Hall, Narengi Cantt, Assam. On the occasion, Junior Under Officer (JUO) Bansara Marbaniang of St. Anthony’s College was also awarded Best SW Cadet of NCC North Eastern Region 2023-24.

Workshop

The Department of Geography of Synod College on Thursday organised a one-day workshop on ‘Application of Geographic Information System (GIS) Technology towards a sustainable Agricultural Practice’ with an objective to inculcate in the students the important role of Geographic Information System (GIS) Technology in Agricultural studies and to enable them to contribute in the field of agriculture.