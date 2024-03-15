Friday, March 15, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Party workers see me as apt candidate to contest LS elections, says Mawrie

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, March 14: With political parties in Meghalaya starting to announce their candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former BJP president Ernest Mawrie has claimed that the party workers not only see him as the face of the party but also as a fitting candidate to contest the elections for the Shillong parliamentary constituency.
It is pertinent to note that there are at least four aspirants from the party for the Shillong seat, namely AL Hek, Fenela L Nonglait, Ernest Mawrie and a youth leader.
Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Mawrie said that the party workers from the entire Shillong constituency had requested him to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
“Party workers feel I should contest the polls as they are portraying me as the face of the party,” he said.
It may be mentioned that no candidate from Meghalaya featured in the first list of candidates, which was earlier announced by the central leadership of the BJP.
Reacting to a query, Mawrie maintained that prudent selection of candidates is very important for the party to win the upcoming polls.
Arguing that whichever candidate gets the ticket should have the support of grassroots workers to win the polls, he said, “How will the party win the election? It all depends on whom the party will give its tickets.”
Earlier, Mawrie also said that the voting share of the BJP has seen an increase in Meghalaya.

Previous article
State collects Rs 6.2 crore as royalty from coal
Next article
Shullai inspects construction of city link road
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

‘MATHEMATICAL MARVELS — A FESTIVAL OF NUMBERS, SHAPES AND PATTERNS’

Students attend a Math festival, organised by BK Bajoria School, in the city on Thursday. The festival titled...
MEGHALAYA

Shullai inspects construction of city link road

SHILLONG, March 14: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai recently conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of the...
MEGHALAYA

State collects Rs 6.2 crore as royalty from coal

SHILLONG, March 14: The state government has collected a royalty amount of Rs 6,29,11,794 from the transportation of...
MEGHALAYA

Don’t divide mindset of innocents: Ampareen takes implicit jibe at VPP

MAWKYRWAT, March 14: Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, who was recently fielded by the National People’s Party as its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘MATHEMATICAL MARVELS — A FESTIVAL OF NUMBERS, SHAPES AND PATTERNS’

MEGHALAYA 0
Students attend a Math festival, organised by BK Bajoria...

Shullai inspects construction of city link road

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai recently...

State collects Rs 6.2 crore as royalty from coal

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: The state government has collected a...
Load more

Popular news

‘MATHEMATICAL MARVELS — A FESTIVAL OF NUMBERS, SHAPES AND PATTERNS’

MEGHALAYA 0
Students attend a Math festival, organised by BK Bajoria...

Shullai inspects construction of city link road

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai recently...

State collects Rs 6.2 crore as royalty from coal

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 14: The state government has collected a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge