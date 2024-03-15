Party workers see me as apt candidate to contest LS elections, says Mawrie

SHILLONG, March 14: With political parties in Meghalaya starting to announce their candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former BJP president Ernest Mawrie has claimed that the party workers not only see him as the face of the party but also as a fitting candidate to contest the elections for the Shillong parliamentary constituency.

It is pertinent to note that there are at least four aspirants from the party for the Shillong seat, namely AL Hek, Fenela L Nonglait, Ernest Mawrie and a youth leader.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Mawrie said that the party workers from the entire Shillong constituency had requested him to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

“Party workers feel I should contest the polls as they are portraying me as the face of the party,” he said.

It may be mentioned that no candidate from Meghalaya featured in the first list of candidates, which was earlier announced by the central leadership of the BJP.

Reacting to a query, Mawrie maintained that prudent selection of candidates is very important for the party to win the upcoming polls.

Arguing that whichever candidate gets the ticket should have the support of grassroots workers to win the polls, he said, “How will the party win the election? It all depends on whom the party will give its tickets.”

Earlier, Mawrie also said that the voting share of the BJP has seen an increase in Meghalaya.