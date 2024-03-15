Shullai inspects construction of city link road

SHILLONG, March 14: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai recently conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of the road to connect Rilbong with Umshyrpi, which has been sanctioned under PWD scheme for Rs. 1.98 crore.

According to a statement here, the inspection was attended by PWD engineers, Arts & Culture department officials and members of Monitoring-cum-Implementation Committee (MCIC), South Shillong.

In his speech, Shullai lauded the concerted efforts of his cabinet colleagues as well as officials from various departments to get the project sanctioned.

Meanwhile, the speakers, during the inspection, also lauded the efforts of Shullai in introducing various developmental schemes for the people of his constituency.