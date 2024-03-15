Friday, March 15, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

US remarks on CAA ‘misplaced, misinformed, unwarranted’: India

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, March 15: India on Friday rejected the US State Department’s “concerns” regarding the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and termed it as “misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted”

Asserting that the CAA is about giving citizenship and not about taking it away, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India’s pluralistic traditions and the region’s post-partition history are best not attempted”.

“As regards the US State Department statement on the implementation of CAA and comments made by several others, we are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted,” Randhir Jaiswal said, addressing a weekly media briefing.

“Partners and well-wishers of India should welcome the intent with which this step has been taken,” Randhir Jaiswal said in response to questions on the Act.

He added that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 is an internal matter of India, and is in keeping with India’s inclusive traditions and its long-standing commitment to human rights.

The Act grants a safe haven to persecuted minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist chant Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who have entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Randhir Jaiswal further said that there are no grounds for any concerns or treatment of minorities, adding that “vote bank politics should not determine views about a laudable initiative to help those in distress”.

India’s tough response came after US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US is “concerned about the notification of the CAA’s rules in India”.

Miller said that the US is closely monitoring how this act will be implemented.

The Central government on Monday implemented CAA, paving way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from neighbouring nations who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics have argued that the law undermines secular principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution by excluding Muslims from its purview. (IANS)

Previous article
AIUDF announces candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam
Next article
AAP withdraws Guwahati candidate, challenges Cong to take similar step on two LS seats
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested by ED in Delhi excise policy case, to be flown to national capital

Hyderabad/New Delhi, March 15: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha, the daughter of party President and former...
NATIONAL

Former Navy chief Admiral L. Ramdas, a hero of 1971 war, passes away at 91

Hyderabad/Mumbai, March 15:  Former India Navy chief, Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, who played a heroic role during the 1971...
MEGHALAYA

CM hands over land for setting up of Industrial Unit at Mendipathar

Tura, Mar 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Chairman,...
MEGHALAYA

State collaborates with ABDK to spearhead ECD awareness  

Tura, Mar 15: In a bid to spearhead Early Childhood Development (ECD) awareness among communities, a collaborative effort...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested by ED in Delhi excise policy case, to be flown to national capital

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad/New Delhi, March 15: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC...

Former Navy chief Admiral L. Ramdas, a hero of 1971 war, passes away at 91

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad/Mumbai, March 15:  Former India Navy chief, Admiral Laxminarayan...

CM hands over land for setting up of Industrial Unit at Mendipathar

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma in...
Load more

Popular news

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested by ED in Delhi excise policy case, to be flown to national capital

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad/New Delhi, March 15: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC...

Former Navy chief Admiral L. Ramdas, a hero of 1971 war, passes away at 91

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad/Mumbai, March 15:  Former India Navy chief, Admiral Laxminarayan...

CM hands over land for setting up of Industrial Unit at Mendipathar

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge