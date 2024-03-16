Saturday, March 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Miscreants torch two trucks ferrying onions in SWKH

By: From Our Correspondent



From Our Correspondent

Mawkyrwat, March 15: Two trucks ferrying onions were set on fire along with loads of onions by unknown miscreants while they were parked along the Mawsynram-Ranikor road at Photjylla near Umsieh under Ranikor Civil subdivision in South West Khasi Hills District.
Sources said that the incident took place on Wednesday night. No one was injured in the incident.
Asked about the incident, South West Khasi Hills Police said that they are awaiting the investigation report. At the time of filing this report, police were still gathering details of the incident right from the registration number of the trucks, the owners of the vehicle, their source point and their destination.
It may be mentioned that in the last few months, hundreds of trucks ferrying onions, sugar and other essential commodities coming from Shillong and other parts of the state have been travelling through Ranikor, Mawkyrwat and Mawsynram areas, and it is suspected that these items were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

