NEHU plays host to seminar on intellectual property right and patent filing

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 15: Intellectual Property Right (IPR) Cell, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) organised a national workshop on Intellectual Property Rights and Patent Filing on March 14, 2024.

The inaugural session of workshop was chaired by the Honorable Vice Chancellor of NEHU Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla. He enlightened the participants with his vast knowledge on geographical indicators (GI) tagging and artificial intelligence (AI) and how to correlate AI with GI tagging.

The Chief Guest of the program was Prof. Probodh Borah, Director of Research Assam Agriculture University, Guwahati, Assam. He gave an informative speech on the Patent Filing and highlighted the patent of turmeric from Meghalaya.

Inaugural section followed the two technical sessions – first technical session was chaired by Prof. Santosh Kumar, NEHU. Dr. B. N. Singh, Principal Scientist from CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow gave an enlightening talk on “Intellectual Property Rights and patenting in perspective of herbal products”. Dr. Nalanda B Murugan, from Guwahati gave talk on “Innovate & Protect”. She highlighted the issues related to patent filing in Indian and its global context.

The second session was chaired by Prof. T Tripathi, Prof. Ashok Kumar, Department of Law & Governance, Central University of South Bihar, Gaya, Bihar lectured on “Intellectual Property Rights and Copyrights in Higher education”.

Dr. Ridhi Singhal, Department of Law, Marwadi University, Rajkot, Gujarat delivered an enlightening talk on “Introduction and Procedural aspects of Trademarks.” The workshop was convened by Dr. AK Singh, coordinator of the IPR Cell. The organising secretary of the workshop was Dr. Rajesh Bajpai. The valedictory session was chaired by Col. Omkar Singh, Registrar NEHU, Shillong.

The organising committee consisted of Prof. HK Mishra, Prof. SS Chaturvedi, Prof. Timir Tripathi, Prof. Sirsendu Sekhar Ray, Dr. BK Mishra, Dr. Vinit Kumar Chaubey, Dr. Atul Kumar Singh, Dr. Filmeca Marbaniang, Alan Shadap and Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar.