Radio station to cater to rural populace

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: A Community Radio Station (CRS), namely ‘Mawkynrew 89.60 FM Community Radio’ was on Friday inaugurated at Jongksha village by Mawkynrew MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh. Funded and owned by NECTAR for an amount of Rs 60 lakh, The CRS is similar to the FM Radio.

People can tune in at 89. Mega Hertz at the FM Band through the radio or in their mobile phone for information relating to agriculture, education, health and also listen to their favourite songs. The CRS will cater to people of 200 villages from nine constituencies in East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills. Speaking on the occasion, Lyngdoh said that locals will now be able to get information on various and schemes of the government.