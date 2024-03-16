CM Sangma handed over land for setting up of Pepsi bottling plant at Mendipathar

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Chairman, James P K Sangma along with Mendipathar MLA, Marthon J Sangma handed over the official allotment letter of land to Varun Beverages Limited for setting up of an industrial Unit at Mendipathar Industrial Growth Centre, Resubelpara, North Garo Hills on Friday.

Terming the occasion as a momentous one, Varun Beverages’ Executive Director & CEO Kamlesh Jain in his speech said the handing over of land signified not just an investment in infrastructure but an investment in the future of Meghalaya.

“The setting of an industrial unit in Mendipathar promises a journey of hope and potential in boosting individual development and development of the state as a whole. The company pledged to uphold the highest standard of quality, sustainability and maintain corporate social responsibility in all its endeavors to achieve the vision of a vibrant Meghalaya,” he said.

“Varun Beverages Limited is committed to contribute to the economic growth of the region and foster employment opportunities for approximately 500 individuals directly and indirectly and even more so creating opportunities for local suppliers and transporters to enhance their business turnover. The company with the setting of the industrial plant in the area aims to manufacture PepsiCo and other fruit pulp based beverages with the capacity to produce 1200 bottles per minute,” Jain further added.

It may be mentioned that Varun Beverages Limited is one of the key players in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo. The company manufactures, distributes and sells a wide range of carbonated soft drinks as well as non-carbonated beverages.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in his public address informed that the initiative to bring an industrial unit in the region and other major economic developments in the State was in line with the government’s commitment to achieve the goal of becoming a 10 billion dollar economy by 2028.

The Chief Minister said that after the completion of the industrial unit at Mendipathar Industrial Growth Centre; products of PepsiCo such as Pepsi, Pepsi Black, Sting, Mirinda Orange and others would be bottled, manufactured and supplied to the rest of Meghalaya, Assam and North Bengal area from Mendipathar, North Garo Hills.

Informing that the Varun Beverages Limited will invest an amount of Rs 185 crore for construction of the manufacturing plant targeting 12 months duration for its completion which means that the district would soon have its own industrial unit, said Conrad Sangma.

A string of development is imperative to be undertaken with the coming of the industry which will invite private investment, better road connectivity, infrastructure, markets and employment opportunities for the locals and other developmental schemes beneficial for the welfare of the public.

There is also a plausible scope of processing locally available fruits such as orange, pineapple, banana, etc., from this manufacturing plant in the near future thereby maximizing the income of the local farmers, added the chief minister.

James PK Sangma, Chairman of MIDC termed the occasion as an important milestone towards achieving the vision of a prosperous Meghalaya.

He lauded the chief minister for settling with the land of MIDC, North Garo Hills for such positive development. The industrial unit would prove as a wagon of employment generation for men and women of the area, he added.