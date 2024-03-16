Saturday, March 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS professor gets patent for innovative autopsy work station

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Repoter
Shillong, March 15: Prof. A J Patowary, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, NEIGRIHMS, has been granted a patent for developing a Multifunctional Autopsy Workstation. This innovative workstation, designed entirely by Prof. Patowary, streamlines the autopsy process by integrating essential features directly into the workspace.
The workstation boasts built-in hot and cold water supplies, foot-operated suction systems and a water spray for efficient body washing.
Furthermore, the workstation incorporates a height-adjustable trolley that seamlessly integrates as the dissection platform.
This patent signifies a significant advancement in the field of forensic medicine, offering a more efficient, organised, and ergonomic approach to autopsies. The Multifunctional Autopsy Workstation has the potential to improve workflow, enhance hygiene standards, and optimise space utilisation in autopsy suites.
Prof. C Daniala, Medical Superintendent, NEIGRIHMS stated that “Prof. Patowary’s Multifunctional Autopsy Workstation is a testament to the innovative spirit that thrives at NEIGRIHMS. This invention has the potential to significantly improve working conditions for forensic professionals and ultimately contribute to a more efficient and accurate medicolegal system.”
Prof. Nalin Mehta, Director, NEIGRIHMS said “this invention perfectly embodies NEIGRIHMS’ commitment to advancing medical practices.
Prof. Patowary’s workstation is a prime example of how our faculty is constantly striving to improve healthcare delivery in the region.”

Previous article
Two-day workshop on management of community fish sanctuary held at Tura
Next article
Radio station to cater to rural populace
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HNLC orchestrated IED blast from B’desh: Police

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: East Khasi Hills Police has asserted that the HNLC orchestrated the recent IED...
MEGHALAYA

Govt, KHADC file objections on plea against delimitation

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The state government and the KHADC have filed their objections before the High...
MEGHALAYA

BJP allays CAA fears

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: Following the growing resentment against the central government’s recent notification of the Citizenship...
MEGHALAYA

Anti-incumbency to play major role in Tura, says Pyngrope

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The Opposition TMC on Friday stated that the NPP will have to battle...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HNLC orchestrated IED blast from B’desh: Police

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: East Khasi Hills Police...

Govt, KHADC file objections on plea against delimitation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The state government and...

BJP allays CAA fears

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: Following the growing resentment...
Load more

Popular news

HNLC orchestrated IED blast from B’desh: Police

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: East Khasi Hills Police...

Govt, KHADC file objections on plea against delimitation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The state government and...

BJP allays CAA fears

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: Following the growing resentment...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge