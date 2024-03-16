NEIGRIHMS professor gets patent for innovative autopsy work station

By Our Repoter

Shillong, March 15: Prof. A J Patowary, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, NEIGRIHMS, has been granted a patent for developing a Multifunctional Autopsy Workstation. This innovative workstation, designed entirely by Prof. Patowary, streamlines the autopsy process by integrating essential features directly into the workspace.

The workstation boasts built-in hot and cold water supplies, foot-operated suction systems and a water spray for efficient body washing.

Furthermore, the workstation incorporates a height-adjustable trolley that seamlessly integrates as the dissection platform.

This patent signifies a significant advancement in the field of forensic medicine, offering a more efficient, organised, and ergonomic approach to autopsies. The Multifunctional Autopsy Workstation has the potential to improve workflow, enhance hygiene standards, and optimise space utilisation in autopsy suites.

Prof. C Daniala, Medical Superintendent, NEIGRIHMS stated that “Prof. Patowary’s Multifunctional Autopsy Workstation is a testament to the innovative spirit that thrives at NEIGRIHMS. This invention has the potential to significantly improve working conditions for forensic professionals and ultimately contribute to a more efficient and accurate medicolegal system.”

Prof. Nalin Mehta, Director, NEIGRIHMS said “this invention perfectly embodies NEIGRIHMS’ commitment to advancing medical practices.

Prof. Patowary’s workstation is a prime example of how our faculty is constantly striving to improve healthcare delivery in the region.”