Coventry beat Wolves in FA Cup classic to reach semis

London, March 16: Coventry City stunned Wolverhampton Wanderers to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for only the second time in their history thanks to two stoppage-time goals at Molineux.

The Championship side led through Ellis Simms’ strike until the 83rd minute before falling 2-1 behind after Wolves’ own dramatic comeback.

But Simms scored again to equalise in the 97th minute and Haji Wright curled in three minutes later to spark wild celebrations.

Mark Robins’ men thought their dreams of becoming the first team from outside the top flight to win the FA Cup since 1980 had been dashed when Rayan Ait-Nouri and substitute Hugo Bueno struck in the final seven minutes in response to Simms’ controversial opener.

But from nowhere, Simms got his second when he turned home Bobby Thomas’ flick at the far post.

Then, with the stadium preparing for extra time, Simms found Wright with a neat lay-off before the 25-year-old found the bottom corner, giving Jose Sa no chance.

Robins and his backroom team raced on to the pitch at the final whistle to celebrate his side booking a return to Wembley, where they were beaten by Luton in last season’s Championship play-off final, and where they famously defeated Tottenham in 1987 to win the FA Cup.

It was hard to deny Coventry their victory, even if the manner of it took the breath away. The visitors were purposeful from the first minute and their play had conviction, when their opponents were ponderous.

And in former Everton striker Simms they had a real threat.

The 23-year-old’s speed and strength is a major asset even if his dexterity leaves something to be desired, as shown in the first half when he somehow managed to send a side-footed effort straight at Sa when he had half a goal to aim at.

Simms, an £8m summer signing, has a goalscorers’ instinct though.

He seized the opportunity to put Coventry ahead with the goal eventually awarded after a long video assistant referee (VAR) check for a potential handball.

Then, in what felt like the dying embers of a contest his side seemed destined to lose, he was in virtually the same position at the far post to drag his side level.

Simms had the strength to hold off the Wolves defence and ensure Wright had enough time and space to pick his spot for the winning goal.It was a shattering moment for Wolves boss Gary O’Neil, who must have gone into the nine minutes of stoppage time believing his injury-hit side had saved themselves.

Ait-Nouri in particular did not deserve to be on the losing side.In a team missing Pedro Neto, Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha, the Algerian was Wolves’ major attacking weapon.

He hit the post with a header as Wolves searched for an equaliser at 1-0 down, then finished neatly after pouncing on Joel Latibeaudiere’s mis-control.

Bueno thought he had won it with his first senior goal as he applied a smart finish after Coventry’s defence had opened up to invite him to run at them.

Simms had other ideas.

Coventry do not have the use of VAR on a weekly basis in the Championship, while for Wolves fans it is a familiar experience and not a system they have a great deal of faith in.

It seemed telling when they were booing and singing against it as the wait continued, even though their side was the potential beneficiary of the review.

The game’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board, has already ruled out the prospect of real-time in-stadium replays in the foreseeable future. Even if they were available, those present might not have appreciated endless reshowings of the incident in ultra slow-motion. (Agencies)