Sunday, March 17, 2024
SUNDAY FEATURE

Holi delights

By: Agencies

Date:

As we draw closer to another year of Holi festivities, let’s scramble our dishes and show off our culinary skills once again. To make this festival of love, colour, and spring even more memorable, IANSlife brings you some delectable treats from experts to help you celebrate.
Thandai Custard |
By Kush Koli, Head
Chef, SAGA, Gurugram
Ingredients for the base:
2 cups Parle G
5 tbsp melted butter
For the custard mix:
4tbsp custard powder
3 cup milk
4 tbsp sugar
3 tbsp Thandai powder
1 tbsp Gulkand
3 tbsp Chopped dates
Method:
Crush down the cookies add melted butter to the crushed biscuits and make sure all the crumbs are well coated with butter.
In a mason jar, layer the cookie mix at the bottom, pat the mixture with a spoon, and refrigerate the jars for 10-15 minutes.
In a small bowl combine custard powder and ¾ cup milk. In a saucepan over medium heat add 1 and ¼ cup milk, Thandai powder, Gulkand, and sugar. Bring this to a slight boil and then pour in the custard mixture into the saucepan. Keep whisking till the mixture comes to a boil and becomes thick. Let the custard cool down at room temperature & cover it with a lid.
Once cooled, pour it into the prepared jars and layered with chopped dates.
Thandai Cupcake |
By Shreya Kumari, Pastry Chef, Nush Mush, Gurugram
Ingredients for cupcake:
2/3 cup Condensed Milk
1/4 cup Castor Sugar
1/3 cup Unsalted Butter melted
1/3 cup Milk
1.5 tbsp Thandai Powder
1 cup All-Purpose Flour
½ tbsp Baking Powder
½ tbsp Baking Soda
For frosting:
Heavy Whipping Cream – ½ cup
Thandai Powder – 1 tbsp
Method:
Preheat oven to 170°C.
In a large bowl, whisk condensed milk and castor sugar. Add melted butter to the mixture and whisk well for a minute.
In a small bowl, mix milk with Thandai powder until there are no lumps. Add milk to the condensed milk mixture.
Sieve all the dry ingredients, all-purpose flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Whisk the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients.
Pipe the batter into a cupcake mould and bake at 170°C for 15 to 18 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk cold heavy whipping cream with Thandai powder until soft peaks refrigerate it.
After the cupcakes have been cooled take the whipping cream in a piping bag and pipe it on top of the cupcakes. Finish it with sliced pistachios and enjoy! (IANSlife)

