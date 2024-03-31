Umiam bridge retrofitting work to begin today

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: The public must brace for roads in Umiam area being shut down beginning Sunday as retrofitting work of the all-important Umiam Dam and Spillway Bridges will start from the morning.

This exercise is expected to be a major challenge for the government as the bridge plays a crucial role by serving as a thoroughfare for thousands of vehicles every day.

The bridge will be fully closed on Sunday from 8 am to 2 pm.

After the retrofitting work i.e. beginning April 8, vehicles up to 15 ton of weight will be allowed to ply on one lane. The traffic movement on the bridge will be limited to vehicles weighing less than 4 ton and standing up to 2.5 metre tall.

In light of these restrictions, specific alternative routes have been delineated for the convenience of commuters.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) have been told to utilise either the Shillong-Mawtawar-Umiam Airport road (VIP Road) to Lad Umroi Road (covering a distance of 45 km) or the Shillong-NEIGRIHMS-New Shillong Township-Diengpasoh-Lad Umroi Road (spanning 63 km). Additionally, an alternate route via UCC-Mawlyndep-Mawmaram Road has been designated for vehicles heading towards Mairang/Nongstoin, with a distance of 39 km.

For heavier vehicles including Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and buses, the recommended routes are either the Shillong-Laitkor-Mawryngkneng-Lad Umroi Road, covering a distance of 92 km, or the Shillong-Mairang-Nongkhlaw-Guwahati Airport Road, extending over 120 km.