Sunday, March 31, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Umiam bridge retrofitting work to begin today

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: The public must brace for roads in Umiam area being shut down beginning Sunday as retrofitting work of the all-important Umiam Dam and Spillway Bridges will start from the morning.
This exercise is expected to be a major challenge for the government as the bridge plays a crucial role by serving as a thoroughfare for thousands of vehicles every day.
The bridge will be fully closed on Sunday from 8 am to 2 pm.
After the retrofitting work i.e. beginning April 8, vehicles up to 15 ton of weight will be allowed to ply on one lane. The traffic movement on the bridge will be limited to vehicles weighing less than 4 ton and standing up to 2.5 metre tall.
In light of these restrictions, specific alternative routes have been delineated for the convenience of commuters.
Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) have been told to utilise either the Shillong-Mawtawar-Umiam Airport road (VIP Road) to Lad Umroi Road (covering a distance of 45 km) or the Shillong-NEIGRIHMS-New Shillong Township-Diengpasoh-Lad Umroi Road (spanning 63 km). Additionally, an alternate route via UCC-Mawlyndep-Mawmaram Road has been designated for vehicles heading towards Mairang/Nongstoin, with a distance of 39 km.
For heavier vehicles including Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and buses, the recommended routes are either the Shillong-Laitkor-Mawryngkneng-Lad Umroi Road, covering a distance of 92 km, or the Shillong-Mairang-Nongkhlaw-Guwahati Airport Road, extending over 120 km.

Previous article
LS polls: No nominations withdrawn
Next article
Age-old ‘Shad Sajer’ fervour returns
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ichamati hate crime leads to mudslinging

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: The recent incident in Ichamati, a village in East Khasi Hills, has now...
MEGHALAYA

Police identified suspects: CM

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that the case of Ichamati deaths...
MEGHALAYA

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening Market on the final day of the event, in the city on Saturday

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening Market on the final day of the event, in the...
MEGHALAYA

Lok Sabha polls: BJP seeks favour for support to NPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Just days after the BJP decided to extend its support to the National...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ichamati hate crime leads to mudslinging

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: The recent incident in...

Police identified suspects: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma...

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening Market on the final day of the event, in the city on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening...
Load more

Popular news

Ichamati hate crime leads to mudslinging

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: The recent incident in...

Police identified suspects: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 30: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma...

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening Market on the final day of the event, in the city on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma arrives at Ward’s Lake Evening...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img