Sunday, March 31, 2024
MEGHALAYA

LS polls: No nominations withdrawn

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: None of the candidates withdrew their nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on the last date of nomination withdrawal for both Shillong and Tura parliamentary seat.
In Shillong, there are six candidates in the fray.
The papers of the Congress’s main candidate, Vincent Pala, were approved on Friday and the nomination of the back-up candidate, Manuel Badwar, was automatically removed.
The six candidates for the Shillong seat are Ampareen Lyngdoh (NPP), Vincent H Pala (INC), Robertjune Kharjahrin (RDA), Ricky AJ Syngkon (VPP), Lakhon Kma (Independent) and Peter Shallam (Independent)
For the Tura seat, Saleng Sangma (INC), Agatha Sangma (NPP), Zenith Sangma (TMC) and Labenn Ch Marak (Independent) have filed their nomination papers.
Meghalaya will got to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Ahoms share closer affinity to Khasis, Kusunda group of Nepal, says study
Umiam bridge retrofitting work to begin today
