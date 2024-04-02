Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Cash-for-query case: After CBI, now ED files FIR against Mahua Moitra, Hiranandani

New Delhi, April 2:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in the cash-for-query case.

According to sources, the financial probe agency took cognisance of the CBI FIR already registered in the matter under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the ED had filed a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against Moitra.

On March 27, the ED issued the third summons to the Trinamool leader for questioning in connection with a FEMA violation case, which she skipped. Moitra had also missed her scheduled appearances on February 19 and March 11.

According to ED sources, Moitra was asked to furnish certain documents pertinent to foreign investments linked to the ongoing investigation.

Moitra had been embroiled in a controversy over allegations of receiving cash in exchange for putting up queries in the Lok Sabha on behalf of Hiranandani.

IANS

PM Modi’s ‘connection’ with Tamil Nadu not new, these pictures are proof
Declare Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate: Bommai tells Congress
