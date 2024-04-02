KSU alleges police highhandedness in arresting its members over Ichamati incident

Shillong, April 2: The KSU South Khasi Hills has questioned the arrest of two of its members by the police for their alleged involvement in the killing of the two people at Ichamati recently.

The KSU members who were arrested by the police on Monday night were identified as Mesadapbor Skhembil (26), Sohra, East Khasi Hills and Shanborlang Shati, (26), Mawlong Sirdarship, Sohra, East Khasi Hills.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, KSU South Khasi Hills president, Ribok Diengdoh questioned why the police had to go to their houses late in the midnight to pick them up for questioning.

He said that the way the police had pick up the two members looks like they belong to a terrorist group.

“My question if the police would also assault the two members in the same way like they have done to late HNLC member, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew by accusing that they were also holding a knife if no one from the family members were present when they had entered their houses,” KSU South Khasi Hills president said.

Diengdoh said that the police are taking advantage just because they know that the people in the rural areas are not familiar with the provisions of the law.

According to him, the police could have summoned them at Sohra police station for questioning.

Stating that the police told the family members that they will be taken to Sohra police station for questioning, he said that why the police had to take them to Sadar police station.

“We will not accept this as the police are trying to frame the members in the alleged killing of the two people. We have nothing to do with it. We would also warn that the police should not book under any section of the law until they have been able to find out the real culprits who committed the twin murder,” he said.

Diengdoh said that the police cannot arrest them by going by the statement of someone without any evidences.

Meanwhile, KSU South Khasi Hills president also questioned the police for going to his house when he was not present as he had come to Shillong for some work.

“I am not hiding. My question why the police did not summon when he was in my home village for the whole week,” Diengdoh said.

He further said that he is going to Sohra police station on Wednesday before 12.30 noon.

KSU South Khasi Hills president also urged the members of the union, family members and also the people of Laitkynsew and Sohra area to come out in large numbers to Sohra police station to condemn the action of the police to arrest the two members.

According to him, the police should prove that they are the murderer.

“I want to make it very clear that I have come from an upbringing where my parents have not taught me that when I grew up I should go and kill people,” he said.

While questioning the police for being in a hurry to release the names of the two members, KSU South Khasi Hills president said that it is really sad that the police are yet to arrest the people who had allegedly killed former KSU member, Lurshai Hynniewta which can be clearly witnessed in a video clip.

Meanwhile, elder sister of Shanborlang Shati, Delisha Shati also questioned why the police had to come and pick his younger brother late in the midnight at around 1.15am.

She said that she was surprised to be informed that they have been taken to Shillong after they reach Sohra police station.

According to her, her brother is working in Ichamati and would come home only once a week.

“We are in the dark since the police have not told us why he has been arrested,” the elder sister while speaking to reporters at Sadar police station added.