Rehabilitation to up Umiam dam’s life by up to 40 years

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: The ongoing rehabilitation of Umiam dam will increase its lifespan by 35-40 years.

This crucial structure, built in 1965, had of late drawn concern about safety from several quarters as it had exceeded its earlier lifespan.

The government, under pressure, decided to go for the rehabilitation work which started in December last year.

The process of replacing the bearings of the bridge started on Sunday.

Speaking about the exercise, the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), Sanjay Goyal, said the work for opening of the expansion joints is under way. The process of putting jacks and raising the structure will subsequently be carried out, he added.

Stating that the process warrants careful survey and exercise, Goyal said that the work is on track.

He pointed out that the current restrictions ensure that the bridge is not subjected to carry any weight that could potentially harm the retrofitting work.

The bridge will be raised slightly by 5 mm to 10 mm for crucial retrofitting works to be undertaken.

When asked about the targeted date for completion of the entire work, Goyal said that the work is expected to complete by June. He, however, said the department will try to wrap the work up by May.

The MeECL is also taking the assistance of professors from IIT-Guwahati for their technical guidance and expertise.

The rehabilitation work of the Umiam dam has been under way since December 2023-January 2024 and the movement of vehicles has been restricted to a great extent.