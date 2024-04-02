GH groups allege poor JJM work in Phulbari

From Our Correspondent

TURA, April 1: Several organisations from Phulbari in West Garo Hills, including the Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Centre for Environment Protection and Rural Development (CEPARD) and the Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK), have submitted a complaint to local MLA AT Mondal, alleging that the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project at Shyamnagar under Phulbari is being poorly implemented.

In their complaint, the groups claimed that the execution of the essential project has been lackluster, resulting in inadequate access to clean drinking water for the residents.

“The JJM project was designed to provide safe and sustainable drinking water to all households in the country, yet the implementation in our area has fallen short of its objectives. Many of the planned infrastructure developments have not been completed, leaving a significant portion of the population without access to clean water,” the GSU president, Phulbari regional unit, Nyezer Chuang R Marak, said.

According to CEPARD president Samgar R Sangma, the situation is unacceptable and has had detrimental effects on the health and well-being of the residents.

“We urge you to take immediate action to address the issues surrounding the implementation of the JJM project in our constituency. It is crucial that steps are taken to remedy the deficiencies and ensure that the project fulfills its intended purpose,” Samgar said.

Meanwhile, general secretary of ACHIK, North West Krima Council, Francewell Ch Marak, sought the local MLA’s intervention in overseeing the proper execution of the JJM project and ensuring that the residents receive access to clean drinking water.

“Your prompt attention to this matter is greatly appreciated,” the general secretary of ACHIK added.