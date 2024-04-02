Storms damage MeECL assets

Cyclone, hailstorm wreak havoc in South West Khasi Hills

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/ MAWKYRWAT, April 1: Many assets of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) were damaged by the thunderstorm that hit the state on Sunday evening.

Sanjay Goyal, who is the CMD of MeECL, said Sunday was a challenging day for MeECL as many of its assets were damaged in Ri Bhoi, parts of Shillong, Eastern West Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills.

Ri-Bhoi was one of the worst-affected districts. The houses of over 200 people were damaged here. There are reports of trees and power lines being uprooted in different parts of the state.

Goyal said power supply has been restored in Shillong and there are efforts to restore one or two feeders.

He said power was restored in most areas by Monday evening while work was underway in the other affected areas. He said the uprooted trees fell on power lines and transformers in many areas, thereby damaging them and disrupting power supply.

Stating that many of these power lines pass through dense jungles, he said the faults have been located and work is on to correct the same at the earliest.

The state government asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to complete the relief process within 24 hours to 48 hours.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said all DCs have been directed to immediately take necessary steps.

Last year, the state government had taken a decision as a policy measure to decentralize the implementation of relief process. With this move, the DCs have the freedom to make clearances in terms of relief materials or funds at their own level.

“They can take steps independently in terms of distribution of basic relief materials, as well as different housing support. For example, CGI sheets have to be distributed. Those kinds of freedom have been given to them. Funds have been also given,” the chief minister said.

Chief Secretary Donald P Wahlang, who held a review meeting on Monday morning, said the DCs are expected to complete the entire relief process within the next 24 hours to 48 hours.

South West Khasi Hills sustains heavy damage

Accompanied by strong wind and heavy rain, a hailstorm on Sunday night hits different parts of South West Khasi Hills in which more than 100 houses were damaged.

The cyclonic storm and hailstorm hit Warsan Lyngdoh area at around 10 pm and several other villages in Mawkyrwat area between 1 am and 3 am on Monday.

Official sources informed that Warsan Lyngdoh area, about 60 km from Mawkyrwat, was the most affected area in the district. As many as 68 houses were severely damaged while 39 others were partially damaged. The affected villages in Warsan Lyngdoh area include Mawjarain, Nongrim Mawpat, Punden Umjarain, Umsaw, Nongtynniaw, New Mawjai, Nongpuinskei, Mawnore, Mawhiangrnga, Mawpat and Mawkhlaitngap.

Officials also informed that the hailstorm along with the cyclone also damaged many houses in Mawsaw, Manad, Phlangdiloin, Wahkaji and Rangjadong villages.

Till now the number of houses affected in these villages has not been officially confirmed as the office of the Block Development Officer, Mawkyrwat is still assessing the extent of damages.

Vesto Upper Primary School in Rangjadong village suffered major damages after the cyclone ripped off almost the entire roof of the school. “As of now the school will remain closed for a few days till the roof is repaired,” a resident of Rangjadong village said.