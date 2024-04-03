Conrad eulogises NPP’s role in lifting ban on coal mining

SHILLONG, April 2: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday made tall claims about the NPP-led MDA Government playing an instrumental role in lifting of the ban on coal mining by the Supreme Court.

Speaking at an election rally in support of NPP candidate from Shillong parliamentary seat, Ampareen Lyngdoh in the coal-rich Sutnga-Saipung area in East Jaintia Hills, Sangma said no one could find any way forward when the NGT imposed the ban on mining and transportation of coal.

According to him, the past governments were worried that if they go to the court and get an unfavourable ruling they would not be able to do anything else to lift the ban.

“It was this NPP-led MDA Government who took the tough decision and calculated risk to go to the Supreme Court. We said it is our right and we fought in the Supreme Court. No other government or MP or political parties dared to take up the issue but the NPP did it,” Sangma said.

Admitting that things were moving slowly despite the Supreme Court lifting the ban, he said things have started moving in the right direction since the Government of India has agreed to grant licenses and clear mining plans.

“We are hopeful that coal mining will start very soon. Political parties can give big lectures on the issue but in reality they don’t know what the coal ban is all about,” Sangma said without failing to mention that locals of Sutnga-Saipung are dependent on coal mining activities for their livelihood.

He took a potshot at other political parties saying that as soon as their leaders reach Khanapara they will have to speak in Hindi. “When they will not be able to speak in Hindi then how these political parties can resolve all the issues,” he questioned.

Taking a dig at sitting MP and Congress candidate Vincent H Pala in his own bastion, the chief minister said the MP had the opportunity for so many years to address the coal issue but failed.

He further claimed that the NPP-led Government was the first one to make attempts to resolve the long-pending interstate border issue.

Sangma recalled that an MLA in the Assembly had stated that they will not allow even an inch of Meghalaya land to go to Assam. “The concern MLA was not able to mention a single name when I asked him which area he was referring to. This only show how concerned they really are about resolving this issue,” he said.

Sangma also questioned how many times MLAs or political parties have actual gone to the border to meet people in those areas.

“I have visited many times and many of my Cabinet minister and MLAs have met and discussed with the people residing along the border about their problems,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NPP got a shot in the arm after four political leaders from various parties joined its ranks on Tuesday. The four new entrants to the NPP were Nehimaya Tyngkan (Congress), Krison Langstang (BJP), Lasting Suchiang (TMC) and Danial Dann.

All the four were inducted into the party in the presence of the chief minister, Deputy CMs Sniawbhalang Dhar and Prestone Tynsong, among others. The CM thanked the newly inducted members for their support and trust in the party.

The election song of the NPP candidate (Ampareen Lyngdoh) was also released on the occasion.