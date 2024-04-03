VHP moves Prez Murmu, wants CBI or NIA probe

NEW DELHI, April 2: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene in a recent case of death of two non-tribal labourers in Meghalaya after an anti-CAA rally in the state and demanded a probe into the incident by the central probe agencies.

Raising the March 27 incident in a letter to President Murmu, VHP secretary general Bajrang Bagra claimed that the two labourers were “brutally murdered” in Ichamati.

“The irony is that the district is exempted from the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) by virtue of being a Sixth Scheduled area. It is the place where a pressure group organised an anti-CAA rally which led to the murder of two innocent Hindus by unknown miscreants, as widely reported in the media,” Bagra said.

“The VHP calls for your kind intervention and urges that a thorough investigation be done by the CBI or the NIA to bring perpetrators to justice soon,” he added.

The VHP functionary demanded that the case be heard by a special court to ensure justice in a time bound manner and the dependents of the victims be provided “compensation, jobs and proper security.

“This attack is nothing but a pre-planned move of the so called unknown groups to instil fear among the non-tribal minorities who continue to suffer the brunt of racism and unprovoked attacks with the administration and others washing their hands off by ritualistically, as they have been doing over the years,” he charged.

Bagra urged President Murmu to ensure a “swift and collective action” is taken to ensure safety and dignity of “all minority communities” across the region and curb the “lawless individuals and groups”.

Administrative action should be taken against those who allowed such a rally even though the model code of conduct is in effect and the CAA is not applicable to the state, he demanded. (PTI)