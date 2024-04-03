Wednesday, April 3, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks hot in ‘random post’: ‘Gussa lag rahi hun, par hun nahi’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 3: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh on Wednesday shared a ‘random’ post by dropping a hot picture of herself, saying ‘gussa lag rahi hun, par hun nahi’.

The actress recently played the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in the biographical war drama ‘Sam Bahadur’, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dangal’ fame actress shared a series of pictures, wherein she can be wearing a black spaghetti top, while she sensuously poses for the camera.

She is flaunting her natural glow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and keeps her hair open.

Another picture shows her reflection in the mirror, while she gazes at the beautiful sunset.

The post is captioned as: “Gussa lag rahi hun, par hun nahi…shayad hun, pata nahi.. confused definitely hun. Thanks. Bie. #randompsot”.

Actress Sanya Malhotra dropped a laughing emoji in the comment section.

Meanwhile, she next has ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

Previous article
Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth gets ‘rokafied’ to actress Neelam Upadhyay
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Calcutta HC sets final deadline for Chief Secy to submit report in school jobs case

Kolkata, April 3: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday gave Chief Secretary B.P. Gopalika a final deadline for...
NATIONAL

Health Ministry reviews public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses

New Delhi, April 3: Amid the soaring heat levels in various parts of India, the Health Ministry on...
NATIONAL

Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar, to go to meet Kejriwal’s wife

New Delhi, April 3: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh walked out of the Tihar Jail on Wednesday...
NATIONAL

Delhi HC reserves its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest

New Delhi, April 3:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Calcutta HC sets final deadline for Chief Secy to submit report in school jobs case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 3: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday...

Health Ministry reviews public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 3: Amid the soaring heat levels...

Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar, to go to meet Kejriwal’s wife

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 3: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay...
Load more

Popular news

Calcutta HC sets final deadline for Chief Secy to submit report in school jobs case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 3: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday...

Health Ministry reviews public health preparedness for heat-related illnesses

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 3: Amid the soaring heat levels...

Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar, to go to meet Kejriwal’s wife

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 3: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img