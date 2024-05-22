Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Army’s Eastern Command conducts Ex Airavat Prahar in northeast sector

Kolkata, May 22:The Indian Army’s Eastern Command has conducted a massive exercise that witnessed Aviation Brigade-level third-dimension maneuver capability and its integration with the ground regime in the northeastern sector.

Ex Airavat Prahar involved complex operations conducted in an intense air defence and electronic warfare environment.

Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari, general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, witnessed the Exercise from an indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) that participated in the operations.

The Exercise involved indigenous aviation assets such as the Prachand (LCH), Rudra (ALH-WSI) and Dhruv Mark-III ALHs.

According to an official, the exercise involved the airlifting of troops and equipment from several locations by scores of helicopters and their coordinated flight towards a specific location. At the same time, the attack helicopters also took off from their bases and rendezvoused with the troop carriers.

“At one point of time, there was a swarm of helicopters of various kinds in the sky as they approached the ‘Kill Box’. As the troops landed or slithered down, the attack helicopters provided support by neutralising threats.

“These complex operations conducted in an intense Air Defence and Electronic Warfare environment, showcased the synergy and seamless execution of integrated operations by multiple types of platforms, launched from multiple locations, culminating into precision target engagement in a designated Kill Box by indigenous aviation assets,” the Eastern Command posted on X.

–IANS

 

‘Diarrhoea’ outbreak in TE; 11 die : Sonowal asks Assam CS to take steps
