‘Diarrhoea’ outbreak in TE; 11 die : Sonowal asks Assam CS to take steps

Guwahati, May 22: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the Assam chief secretary and the district administration to assess the situation arising out of a “diarrhoea-like illness” taking epidemic form, resulting in the death of 11 persons in a tea estate in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Expressing concern over the deaths reported from Tonganagaon Tea Estate and recognising the severity of the situation, Sonowal has engaged in direct communication with Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota and Tinsukia district commissioner Swapnil Pal to assess the situation and provide immediate assistance to those undergoing treatment.

Sonowal extended prayers for the departed souls and offered his deepest condolences to the affected families.

The Union minister further directed the concerned authorities to take adequate measures and ensure the well-being of the residents of the tea estate.

Panic had gripped the residents of the tea estate, located under Doomdooma revenue circle, following the deaths of 11 individuals, reportedly over the past week or so.

According to reports, several others infected with the disease are undergoing treatment in the garden hospital.

Earlier, a diarrhoea outbreak in a tea estate in neighbouring Dibrugarh district had claimed two lives and infected many others.

Many were treated in the garden hospital while some were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh town.