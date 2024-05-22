Wednesday, May 22, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

‘Diarrhoea’ outbreak in TE; 11 die : Sonowal asks Assam CS to take steps

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, May 22: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the Assam chief secretary and the district administration to assess the situation arising out of a “diarrhoea-like illness” taking epidemic form, resulting in the death of 11 persons in a tea estate in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Expressing concern over the deaths reported from Tonganagaon Tea Estate and recognising the severity of the situation, Sonowal has engaged in direct communication with Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota and Tinsukia district commissioner Swapnil Pal to assess the situation and provide immediate assistance to those undergoing treatment.

Sonowal extended prayers for the departed souls and offered his deepest condolences to the affected families.

The Union minister further directed the concerned authorities to take adequate measures and ensure the well-being of the residents of the tea estate.

Panic had gripped the residents of the tea estate, located under Doomdooma revenue circle, following the deaths of 11 individuals, reportedly over the past week or so.

According to reports, several others infected with the disease are undergoing treatment in the garden hospital.

Earlier, a diarrhoea outbreak in a tea estate in neighbouring Dibrugarh district had claimed two lives and infected many others.

Many were treated in the garden hospital while some were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh town.

Previous article
Indian women’s hockey team goes down 0-5 to Argentina
Next article
Army’s Eastern Command conducts Ex Airavat Prahar in northeast sector
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Army’s Eastern Command conducts Ex Airavat Prahar in northeast sector

Kolkata, May 22:The Indian Army's Eastern Command has conducted a massive exercise that witnessed Aviation Brigade-level third-dimension maneuver...
News Alert

Indian women’s hockey team goes down 0-5 to Argentina

Antwerp, May 22: The Indian women’s hockey team lost 0-5 to Argentina in its first match in the...
NATIONAL

Defence sector moving fast towards self-reliance under NDA, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, May 22: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident...
MEGHALAYA

MBOSE to declare SSLC, HSSLC  Arts results on Friday

  Tura, May 22: MBOSE Controller of Examinations T R Laloo has informed that the results of the Secondary...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Army’s Eastern Command conducts Ex Airavat Prahar in northeast sector

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 22:The Indian Army's Eastern Command has conducted...

Indian women’s hockey team goes down 0-5 to Argentina

News Alert 0
Antwerp, May 22: The Indian women’s hockey team lost...

Defence sector moving fast towards self-reliance under NDA, says Rajnath Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...
Load more

Popular news

Army’s Eastern Command conducts Ex Airavat Prahar in northeast sector

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 22:The Indian Army's Eastern Command has conducted...

Indian women’s hockey team goes down 0-5 to Argentina

News Alert 0
Antwerp, May 22: The Indian women’s hockey team lost...

Defence sector moving fast towards self-reliance under NDA, says Rajnath Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img