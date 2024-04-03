Wednesday, April 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

KSU members, kin march to Sohra PS demanding release of arrested KSU members

By: Agencies

Shillong, April 3: More than 100 people including KSU members, family members and villagers has gathered at Sohra police station to demand immediate release of two of its members arrested by the police in connection with the killing of the two persons at Ichamati under Shella Assembly constituency recently.

The two are members are from KSU’s South Khasi Hills District unit.

The KSU members and  villagers had wanted to march inside the premises of the police station but were prevented by the police.

A huge deployment of police personnel was witnessed at Sohra police station on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the KSU on Wednesday said that they have made it very clear to the police that they should not raid the houses of its members during late hours in the midnight.

Talking to reporters after the meeting with the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sohra, P Syiem and Magistrates at Sohra police station, KSU South Khasi Hills president, Reebokstar Diengdoh said that if they have to question any of its members they should be summon during broad day light.

He said that they have told the SDPO they should not make any fresh arrest of any of its members if they do not have any strong evidence to proof their involvement in the twin murder.

The KSU South Khasi Hills president said that let the law take its own course of action against the two arrested members.

Meanwhile, KSU assistant general secretary, Reuben Najiar told them that they have arrested the two members of the union only on suspicion after tracing their mobile location which confirm their presence in Ichamati on the evening when the twin murder had took place.

He also expressed their strong reservation why the police had to reveal the names of the two members even though they were arrested on suspicion.

The KSU assistant general secretary said that the police also assured that they will make public apology before the media if they cannot prove that the two members are involved in the twin murder.

IANS

