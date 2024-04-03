Wednesday, April 3, 2024
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi files nomination, says 'mystified by love, affection of Wayanad people'

By: Agencies

Wayanad, April 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat where he is seeking re-election.

He was accompanied by his sister Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and a host of party leaders.

Before filing the nomination, Rahul Gandhi held a mega roadshow as thousands of his supporters lined up the streets.

Earlier in the day, he arrived at the Kannur airport and then flew to Wayanad on a helicopter, where he was received by hundreds of people besides all the top leaders of the Congress and the allies of the United Democratic Front.

From the helipad, he along with the leaders held a roadshow taking over an hour to reach the District Collectorate.

Just before he entered the Collectorate to file his nomination papers, he told the crowd that he was always “mystified by the love and affection that the people of Wayanad gave him since his first visit in 2019”.

“I know that there are issues in Wayanad which include the man-animal conflict, improved medical facilities and also the ban on night traffic in some places. As your MP I have raised these issues numerous times in Parliament and with the Kerala government. I assure you that all the issues will be sorted out when our government assumes office,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He then entered the Collectorate and was seated beside his sister and other leaders while filing the three sets of nomination papers.

Rahul Gandhi, according to sources, will return later in the day to Delhi. He will return to the constituency soon to campaign.

His opponents include CPI candidate Annie Raja, who is the wife of CPI General Secretary D. Raja, and BJP’s state president K. Surendran.

Annie Raja submitted her papers before Rahul Gandhi, and Surendran will file his papers on Thursday, the last date for filing nominations.

In the 2019 polls, Rahul Gandhi secured a landslide victory, with the highest margin of 4.31 lakh votes in the state.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections to elect all its 20 MPs.

IANS

Centre calls media reports on hike in medicine prices ‘false & misleading’
Reach out to first-time voters: PM Modi tells booth heads
