Thursday, April 4, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

18 contenders in fray for Tripura’s two LS seats, main battle between BJP and INDIA bloc

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 4: A total of 18 candidates, including two women, are in the fray for Tripura’s two Lok Sabha seats but the main contest is expected to be between the candidates of the ruling BJP and INDIA bloc.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, there were 23 candidates, including three women, and the BJP’s Pratima Bhowmik (Tripura West) and Rebati Tripura (Tripura East-ST) emerged as the winners. However, both of them are not contesting this time.

In the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, which will go to the polls on April 19, nine candidates are in the fray. They include BJP nominee and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Congress state President Asish Kumar Saha, the consensus candidate of the INDIA bloc.

In the Tripura East constituency, where polling will be held on April 26, there are nine candidates, including two women, but the main contest will be between BJP’s Kriti Devi Debbarma and CPI-M’s Rajendra Reang, who is the nominee of the INDIA bloc.

Most of the 18 candidates, including those of BJP and INDIA bloc, are contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time.

There was a controversy when the BJP nominated Debbarma as its contender for the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat. A resident of Chhattisgarh, she is the elder sister of Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo and royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma. Her nomination came after the TMP signed a tripartite agreement with the Union Home Ministry and the Tripura government in March for the development of the tribals and the party joined the BJP-led government on March 7.

Amidst the controversy, the Chief Minister and senior BJP leaders defended her candidature, asserting that her roots in Tripura as she is from the erstwhile royal family and daughter of Maharaj Kirit Bikram Debbarma. (IANS)

Previous article
Himanta campaigns for BJP candidates in Nagaon, Udalguri
Next article
Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills who were lulled with the promise of a job...
Technology

PM Modi’s determination set to bring Tesla to Indian roads soon, company scouting for factory land

Shillong, April 4: It was in 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Tesla facility in Palo...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Neha Kakkar hails ‘Superstar Singer 3’ jugalbandi on ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’

Shillong, April 4: The little dynamites of the kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3'-- Atharv Bakshi and...
Business

Several stocks under NSE lens for significant spurt in price, volume

Shillong, April 4: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has sought clarifications from several companies following a spurt in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills...

PM Modi’s determination set to bring Tesla to Indian roads soon, company scouting for factory land

Technology 0
Shillong, April 4: It was in 2015 when Prime...

Neha Kakkar hails ‘Superstar Singer 3’ jugalbandi on ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 4: The little dynamites of the kids'...
Load more

Popular news

Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills...

PM Modi’s determination set to bring Tesla to Indian roads soon, company scouting for factory land

Technology 0
Shillong, April 4: It was in 2015 when Prime...

Neha Kakkar hails ‘Superstar Singer 3’ jugalbandi on ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 4: The little dynamites of the kids'...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img