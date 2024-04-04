Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills who were lulled with the promise of a job in a private company and left stranded in Mumbai have reportedly been rescued safely by the Mumbai police and are now in their custody.

An FIR in connection with the case was filed earlier on Wednesday at the Baghmara Police Station, by the ACHIK Krima Council which named one, Pijush R Marak, a resident of Pandoba Remakona under Lakhipur police station in Assam as the main culprit who took the youths to Mumbai.

According to the FIR, Pijush R Marak promised the youths jobs in the Elenti Pvt Ltd Company at Mumbai, Maharashtra and after taking them there left them with the company. It was also alleged in the FIR that the youths are being mistreated and not being paid any salary.

Informing of the positive development, police sources on Thursday said, “There has been confirmation that Mumbai Police have rescued all 16 of the youths that were lulled with job promises. They are currently in custody of the Mumbai Police and talks are ongoing with the families for their safe return”.

Following the development, the ACHIK Krima Council, which filed the FIR has thanked the police for their prompt action which led to the stranded youths safe rescue.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, South Garo Hills police have arrested one more person involved in kidnapping cases that took place over the past two weeks. According to police, the arrested person belongs to the newly formed GNLA- R (Re-group).

The arrest was made on Wednesday and efforts are on by police to nab the last remaining suspect.