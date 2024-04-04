Thursday, April 4, 2024
NATIONAL

Himanta campaigns for BJP candidates in Nagaon, Udalguri

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, April 4: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigned for BJP candidates for Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituencies who filed their nominations on Thursday.

BJP candidates Suresh Bora and sitting MP (Mangaldoi) Dilip Saikia filed their nomination papers for Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituencies respectively on the concluding day of filing of nominations for the second-phase polls, scheduled on April 26.

“People of Nagaon have decided to reject the Opposition’s vote bank politics and join Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joining other karyakartas as the BJP candidate for Nagaon, Suresh Bora files his nomination,” Sarma posted on his X social media handle.

BJP is poised for a triangular fight in Nagaon with Congress and AIUDF as its main rivals.

Addressing people in Nagaon earlier, Sarma took potshots at the Opposition Congress, comparing the party to “worn out currency” notes.

“Congress is now like old currency…. Even if you vote for Congress, the party cannot do anything. Nor can the AIUDF…. However, we have seen what PM Narendra Modi has done over the past decade…So, our focus and goal should be to re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a new Assam and new India,” he said.

The chief minister also gave an account of the welfare policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state assuring that the “double-engine government” would take the development journey forward in the coming term as well.

Sarma also said that families who have ration cards would be guaranteed at least five benefits under schemes National Food Security Act (five-kg rice per month), Orunodoi scheme, life insurance, health insurance under Ayushman Bharat scheme and PM Ujjwala scheme.

Later, while campaigning for BJP candidate Saikia in Udalguri, the chief minister recalled the Prime Minister’s initiatives to enter into peace agreements with militant outfits, facilitating peace and development in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“Today, it is because of the PM’s leadership that we have peace in BTR…. work done by the government in BTR will take pace after the elections once we again have a double engine government. However, if the Congress and BPF are voted to power, then the train would go nowhere,” Sarma said.

“Dilip Saikia has been a proactive voice of the people in Delhi. As he files his nomination from the new constituency of Darrang-Udalguri, I am confident BJP will win by a record margin,” the chief minister later posted on his X handle.

“Yesterday, our Vijay Sankalp Yatra reached Barak Valley – a region neglected by previous Congress regimes, but which is now fulfilling its aspirations under the Modi government. This time, people will bless our Lok Sabha candidates in record numbers,” he added.

Later in the day, the chief minister also addressed a Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Dhekiajuli.

