Assam Cong President files Rs 10 crore defamation case against CM Sarma

The case was filed before a session judge in Kamrup Metro district.

According to the complaint, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has made several offensive and damaging remarks against Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah at various times.

Borah has strongly objected to Sarma’s repeated claims that the Congress leader would join the BJP in 2025.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said: “The Congress party in Assam does things after taking my advice. Barring one or two leaders who belong to blue blood families, the rest of the leaders will eventually align themselves with the development politics.”

He has also announced that the Congress President in Assam, Bhupen Borah would join the BJP next year.

“Bhupen Borah will join either in January or February of 2025. I have also selected two seats for him to fight the assembly polls,” Sarma said.

IANS