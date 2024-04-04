Thursday, April 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

HC seeks Assam govt’s response on Kamakhya Temple access corridor

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, April 4: Gauhati High Court has asked the Assam government to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the state against proceeding with the construction of the proposed ‘Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor’ without obtaining prior approval and clearance from the archaeology department under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act,1958.

Notably, the order was issued in response to the PIL seeking an appropriate writ, order or direction by the court to the respondents to issue a white paper regarding the ‘Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor.’

The petitioners had sought the approval under the Act keeping in view the protection and preservation of the historically important and ancient monuments on the temple’s premises.

Making the judgment last Tuesday, a two-judge bench of the High Court granted two weeks’ time to the state government to file its response and listed the next hearing of the petition on April 22.

“Having heard the learned counsel for the petitioner, we deem it appropriate to issue notice to the state of Assam to file their response to the writ petition. D. Nath, learned Senior Government Advocate, Assam assisting D. Saikia, learned Advocate General, Assam, accepts notice on behalf of the state of Assam. Two weeks’ time is granted to file the response,” the court order read.

The senior advocate, appearing for the petitioners, had told the Court that the Kamakhya Temple has its own importance not only nationally but internationally and that there was concern (among worshippers) that the original structure could be damaged during excavation, construction of the basement or broadening of the staircases leading to the temple.

The advocate submitted that since the deities in Kamakhya Temple have not been installed manually, they are natural deities (all natural water springs barring two), and if there is some damage, another similar structure cannot be reinstalled.

Previous article
Wrestlers’ sexual harassment: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against ex-WFI chief for April 18
Next article
Himanta campaigns for BJP candidates in Nagaon, Udalguri
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills who were lulled with the promise of a job...
Technology

PM Modi’s determination set to bring Tesla to Indian roads soon, company scouting for factory land

Shillong, April 4: It was in 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Tesla facility in Palo...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Neha Kakkar hails ‘Superstar Singer 3’ jugalbandi on ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’

Shillong, April 4: The little dynamites of the kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3'-- Atharv Bakshi and...
Business

Several stocks under NSE lens for significant spurt in price, volume

Shillong, April 4: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has sought clarifications from several companies following a spurt in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills...

PM Modi’s determination set to bring Tesla to Indian roads soon, company scouting for factory land

Technology 0
Shillong, April 4: It was in 2015 when Prime...

Neha Kakkar hails ‘Superstar Singer 3’ jugalbandi on ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 4: The little dynamites of the kids'...
Load more

Popular news

Stranded GH youths rescued, efforts on for their return home

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Apr 4: The 16 youths from Garo Hills...

PM Modi’s determination set to bring Tesla to Indian roads soon, company scouting for factory land

Technology 0
Shillong, April 4: It was in 2015 when Prime...

Neha Kakkar hails ‘Superstar Singer 3’ jugalbandi on ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 4: The little dynamites of the kids'...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img