KSU warns police against late night raids on houses of its members

Shillong, April 3: The KSU on Wednesday said it has told the police not to raid the houses of its members during the dead of the night.

Two days ago, the organisation expressed resentment after two of its members were picked up by the police from their houses after midnight. They were taken into custody in connection with the recent alleged twin murder at Ichamati.

After meeting Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sohra Pynhulang M Syiem and magistrates at the Sohra police station, KSU’s South Khasi Hills president Reebokstar Diengdoh told reporters if the police have to question any member of the union, they should be summoned during broad daylight.

According to Diengdoh, the SDPO (Sohra) assured that the police will call the members of KSU for questioning during daylight.

The student leader said they have also asked the police to not make any fresh arrest against any KSU member if they do not have any strong evidence to prove their involvement in the Ichamati case.

He said they have decided to allow the court take its own course since the police said the two KSU members were picked up on suspicion. He claimed the police admitted they have not been able to prove the duo’s involvement in the case so far.

KSU assistant general secretary Reuben Najiar said the two were arrested based on suspicion as the location of their mobile phones was traced to Ichamati that evening.

He expressed resentment that the police revealed the duo’s names when they were arrested on mere suspicion. He said the police indicated they might make the two the witnesses of the case depending on the progress of investigation.

Najiar said the SDPO (Sohra) denied they released the names of the two KSU members. He said the SDPO told them the names were released from the SP’s office.

“This is expected since they will always try to shift the blame,” he said.

The KSU assistant general secretary said the police also assured that they will tender a public apology before the media if they fail to prove the two were involved in the case.

“In many cases in the past, our members were arrested on false accusations. If our members are harassed like this continuously, then the police can be rest assured that there is going to be law and order problems,” Najiar warned.

He said the KSU will try its best to secure bail for the two. He ruled out the involvement of the KSU members in the case, stating that all of them had left Ichamati on that fateful day after staging a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act during which copies of the controversial law were burnt.

“We have no knowledge how the two people were killed. The attempt to drag the KSU to the case by some religious groups is a malafide intention to defame the students’ body,” Najiar said.

He said they had the courage to appear before the Sohra police station as they know they have done nothing wrong.