Thursday, April 4, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Punjab Kings batters to face different challenge against GT

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Ahmedabad, April 3: Bruised by Mayank Yadav’s scorching pace, Punjab Kings’ batters will face an altogether different challenge when Gujarat Titans’ bowling unit tries to take the pace off deliveries on a slightly tricky Motera track in their IPL match here on Thursday.
The Kings have lost their last two away games and another slip-up against Titans will lead to further loss of momentum which tends to shift very quickly due to lack of turnaround time.
Titans, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad comprehensively by seven wickets in their last game.
In the previous match, Kings were completely undone by Mayank’s speed and most of their top-order batters looked ill-equipped to face the fast bowler, who was regularly clocking 150 clicks and more importantly, aiming to bowl into the body of the batters.
However, the scenario will be completely different when veteran Mohit Sharma comes calling at the back-end, presenting a palate of variations.
Mohit uses knuckle balls, slow bouncers and wide yorkers to good effect and this year’s IPL trend has shown that save Mayank, all speedsters, who have been able to take pace off their deliveries, have been more successful.It will pose a different kind of challenge for the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Jitesh Sharma, all of whom like the ball to come on to the bat.
If Liam Livingstone is unavailable for Thursday’s match after sustaining a hamstring niggle in the last game, it will spell doom for Punjab as they would then happen to lose their key enforcer during the death overs.
Punjab will also have to deal with the accuracy of the incomparable Rashid Khan and the guile of Noor Ahmed, former’s left-arm alter-ego.
The third Afghan in the line-up, Azmatullah Omarzai’s all-round skills will also be a challenge for the team.
More than Punjab’s batting, it is their bowling, especially at the death, that has been a cause for concern.
Harshal Patel, one of their million dollar buys, has had a pathetic season so far going for an economy rate of 11.41 runs per over, having bowled his quota in all three games.
Equally disappointing has been leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who has conceded runs at an economy rate of 11.37, and hasn’t been able to complete his quota of overs.
Arshdeep Singh, India’s designated death overs yorker specialist, has also been profligate to a certain extent and it has once again compounded Kings’ worries.
For Titans, the performance against defending champions Chennai Super Kings could be termed an aberration as they have executed their plans pretty well.The batting is yet to fire in unison but the bowling unit has shown its wares by defending well in opening game and restricting a rampaging SRH to a manageable score in the last game.
Teams (from):
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Mandhar, B Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Shshant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Manav Suthar.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Match starts at 7.30 PM IST. (PTI)

Previous article
Nottingham beat Fulham 3-1 to move away from relegation zone
Next article
Dominant Knight Riders crush Delhi Capitals by 106 runs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Opinion poll predicts 399 seats for NDA; Opp bloc to stay below 100

INDIA TV-CNX survey gives one seat apiece to NPP, Congress in Meghalaya NEW DELHI, April 3: The BJP-led National...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

BJP-NPP bhai-bhai!

Editor, The prolonged denouement has, alas, let the cat out of the bag; inferring that NPP, a regional party,...
EDITORIAL

Lok Sabha election sans noise

Why does the Lok Sabha election lack the hype and hoopla of an Assembly election? An analysis by...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Easter celebrations in the backdrop of elections

By Albert Thyrniang Easter was celebrated on the last day of the financial year. Hymns of ‘We rejoice because...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Opinion poll predicts 399 seats for NDA; Opp bloc to stay below 100

NATIONAL 0
INDIA TV-CNX survey gives one seat apiece to NPP,...

BJP-NPP bhai-bhai!

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The prolonged denouement has, alas, let the cat out...

Lok Sabha election sans noise

EDITORIAL 0
Why does the Lok Sabha election lack the hype...
Load more

Popular news

Opinion poll predicts 399 seats for NDA; Opp bloc to stay below 100

NATIONAL 0
INDIA TV-CNX survey gives one seat apiece to NPP,...

BJP-NPP bhai-bhai!

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The prolonged denouement has, alas, let the cat out...

Lok Sabha election sans noise

EDITORIAL 0
Why does the Lok Sabha election lack the hype...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img