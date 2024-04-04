Rajeev Chandrasekhar files nomination for Thiruvananthapuram LS seat flanked by two ex-diplomats

Riding in an open vehicle from Peroorkada to the district collectorate along with hundreds of party workers, Rajeev Chandrasekhar was flanked on either side by two former diplomats.

Former diplomat and current Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, was on his left, while ex-diplomat, TP Sreenivasan was on his right.

On Wednesday, soon after filing his nomination papers, sitting MP Shashi Tharoor, who is aiming for his fourth-straight win from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency said that like the previous two elections this time, too, the fight was between the Congress and the BJP.

On Tuesday the CPI veteran and former Thiruvananthapuram MP, P Ravindran filed his nomination papers.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members.

In the 2019 polls, the Congress-led UDF won 19 seats and the CPI-M led Left bagged one.

IANS