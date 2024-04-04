Thursday, April 4, 2024
NATIONAL

One nation, one political party is BJP’s policy: CM Mamata Banerjee says in Cooch Behar

By: Agencies

Kolkata, April 4:  West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday alleged, that in the name of ‘One nation, One election,’ the BJP was trying to introduce ‘one nation, one political party’ in the country.

She said this while addressing a public rally in Cooch Behar District in the northern sector of West Bengal on Thursday afternoon, just a couple of hours before Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is scheduled to address a rally in the same district.

“The BJP is trying to establish the system of ‘one nation, one political party’. That is the BJP’s sole aim and policy,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM also referred to the meeting to be addressed by the PM later in the day.

Without directly naming PM Modi she said, “You will see someone shedding tears today. Ask them about the fate of 11 lakh beneficiaries whose list was forwarded from here to the Union government. Ask them what happened regarding the pending dues of the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA,” CM Banerjee said.

She said the BJP was trying to unleash central agencies like the CBI and ED and was targeting West Bengal before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“BJP is trying to scare us through central agencies. But under no circumstances will we bow to pressure from central agencies,” the CM said.

CM Banerjee also targeted the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, without naming him directly.

“There was a liability in our party once, whom we have shown the door. Now he has become an asset in the BJP. I have full details of the pending cases against him. I will reveal those at the right moment,” she said.

The CM also accused the BJP of targeting West Bengal from the time it had come to power in the country, in 2014.

“Since 2014, the BJP has started oppressing the people of West Bengal. They do not have the minimum respect for the people of the state. They are resorting to hooliganism since they came to power in 2014,” the CM said.

CM Banerjee also said that she had got specific information that some BJP leaders and workers were trying to terrorise local people.

“If they do that, register your complaints at the local police station. If the local police station does not entertain your complaint, inform me. I will look into the matter,” CM Banerjee said. IANS

