Friday, April 5, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Rajasthan: Withdrawal of candidature by Congress LS candidates raises questions

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 5: Refusal to contest Lok Sabha elections by at least two Congress leaders, despite being nominated by the party, poses serious questions for the main opposition party in Rajasthan.

Notably, senior Congress leaders such as former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and party’s state chief Govind Singh Dotasra are also not contesting the polls.

However, Rajasthan Congress General Secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi claimed that the BJP is “spreading the misconception that no senior leader is ready to contest Lok Sabha elections”.

“The BJP workers are spreading a misconception that seniors are not contesting. Former Speaker C.P. Joshi is contesting from Bhilwara and former ministers, including Udailal Anjana, Murari Lal Meena, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Govindram Meghwal, Brijendra Ola and Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, are also contesting elections. They are all senior Congress leaders,” he told IANS.

“Congress stands strong in Rajasthan and this time, it won’t be a cakewalk for the BJP to sweep all 25 seats,” Chaturvedi added.

So far, three Congress leaders have publicly expressed their unwillingness to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Of them, two have withdrawn their candidature while one is still in the contest.

Congress leader Sunil Sharma, who was nominated to contest from Jaipur, offered to return the ticket after a controversy emerged over his alleged connection with ‘Jaipur Dialogue’, a pro-RSS organisation. His ticket was cancelled and former state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas was given the ticket.

Sudarshan Singh Rawat, who was nominated by the Congress from Rajsamand, refused to contest the election citing personal reasons. In a letter to the party state president Govind Singh Dotasra, Rawat expressed his displeasure over making him a candidate without his consent.

After Rawat’s refusal, Congress fielded Damodar Gurjar, who was earlier the party’s candidate from Bhilwara. The party has now given the Bhilwara ticket to C.P. Joshi.

Congress candidate from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency, Brijendra Ola, joined the league of Sharma and Rawat claiming he was not interested in contesting polls and had never asked for a ticket. He, however, has not taken back his candidature.

Congress’ Jaipur candidate Khachariyawas during his campaigning even said that he has become weak after Assembly polls and thus needs people’s help.

According to Congress insiders, the party leadership was aghast over Khachariyawas’ statement and said that declaring oneself weak during campaigning is like accepting defeat before contesting the election.

The state Congress General Secretary said that there are reasons for these leaders withdrawing candidature and issuing such statements.

“Sharma refused candidature over Jaipur Dialogue controversy while Rawat had personal issues so he refused to contest polls,” said Chaturvedi.

About Ola, he said: “Yes it’s true that he did not ask for a ticket and was contesting because the party gave him a ticket.”

On Khachariyawas remarks, Chaturvedi said, “Khachariyawas lost Assembly polls due to his high-handed image and now he wants an image makeover and so he made such a remark to build a soft image.”

“Mark my words, Congress will not allow BJP to make a clean sweep and will give a tough fight on at least 10 seats,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior journalist Prakash Bhandari said, “Congress workers are getting demoralised with prominent faces walking out of the contest. Surprisingly, state leaders like Gehlot and Dotasra are unable to keep party workers motivated. Their confidence level has gone down.”

He further said that the onus of this situation “lies with Sachin Pilot who talks big but is scared of fighting the election”.

“Gehlot at least fielded his son, but what is Pilot’s contribution? He has not done anything to prevent the exodus of Congress leaders… He could have set the example by contesting the election. People are discussing that Gehlot has made his son a scapegoat, but at least being a leader, he has shown the way to other workers. But Pilot has only been talking and has done nothing to set an example for other leaders,” he added. (IANS)

Previous article
Meghalaya Police have traced victims of human trafficking to Mumbai
Next article
PM Modi to hold rally in Churu; BJP chief J.P. Nadda to campaign in Haridwar
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

RBI projects GDP growth at 7 pc for 2024-25, retail inflation seen at 4.5 pc

Mumbai, April 5: India's GDP growth for 2024-25 is projected at 7 per cent while the forecast for...
INTERNATIONAL

US asks Israel for “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza amid humanitarian crisis

Shillong, April 5: US President Joe Biden on Thursday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that America's support...
News Alert

PM Modi to hold rally in Churu; BJP chief J.P. Nadda to campaign in Haridwar

Shillong, April 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Rajasthan's Churu for BJP candidate Devendra...
REGIONAL

NPP has done nothing wrong with BJP, says Meghalaya minister

Shillong, April 5: BJP Minister in Meghalaya A.L. Hek has dismissed the allegations against the National People’s Party...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RBI projects GDP growth at 7 pc for 2024-25, retail inflation seen at 4.5 pc

Business 0
Mumbai, April 5: India's GDP growth for 2024-25 is...

US asks Israel for “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza amid humanitarian crisis

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 5: US President Joe Biden on Thursday...

PM Modi to hold rally in Churu; BJP chief J.P. Nadda to campaign in Haridwar

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold...
Load more

Popular news

RBI projects GDP growth at 7 pc for 2024-25, retail inflation seen at 4.5 pc

Business 0
Mumbai, April 5: India's GDP growth for 2024-25 is...

US asks Israel for “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza amid humanitarian crisis

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 5: US President Joe Biden on Thursday...

PM Modi to hold rally in Churu; BJP chief J.P. Nadda to campaign in Haridwar

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img