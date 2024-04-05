Guwahati, April 5: A session on “Semiconductor Fabrication and Packaging Projects: A Giant Leap for India” was organized today by the Department of Engineering & Technology, USTM under the banner of Viksit Bharat Programme.

The session began with a welcome speech by Dr P K Pathak, Head of the Department,

Department of Engineering & Technology, USTM followed by a speech of Prof G D Sharma,

Vice Chancellor, USTM.

Prof Manabendra Bhuyan, Retd Pro VC, Tezpur University, was the keynote speaker of the

session. In his speech he elaborated about the importance of Semiconductor Industry in India and how students can build their career in this area.

The brainstorming session was attended by nearly 100 students from the Department of

Engineering & Technology, USTM and Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering,

Regional Institute of Science and Technology (RIST). The session concluded with a vote of

thanks by Karjan Basumatary, Registrar RIST.