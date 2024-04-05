Friday, April 5, 2024
Two books in English authored by writers from Assam released

Guwahati, April 5: Two books in English from Assam were formally launched at a function held at the Guwahati Gymkhana Club on March 30 last in front of an august gathering of literati, academics, students and book lovers.

The books were “Whistles of the Siphoong:Tales from Assam’s Bodo Heartland” by Rashmi Narzari, and “Kahini: A Story of Our Times” by Dhrubajyoti Borah, translated into English by Mitra Phukan, according to a Press communique.

Both the books have been published by the well-known Delhi-based Om Books International  The Chief Editor of the publication house, Shantanu Ray Chourdhury was in Guwahati for the event. While “Whistles of the Siphoong” was released by renowned academic Dr Anil K Boro, Kahini was released by celebrated translator and academic Prof Pradip Acharya. This was followed by an interesting discussion with the authors about the books as well as writing and translation in general. The discussion was ably moderated by Dr Pronami Bhattahcharya.

These two volumes will add to the growing number of books from Assam by different authors that reach a wide readership both nationally and internationally. Both are rooted in the milieu of the cultures they describe, and yet are very universal in their appeal. The original Assamese “Kahini” was very popular when it was first published in 2008, and promises to appeal in its English translation, too. “Whistles of the Siphhoong” is a gentle and engrossing story about three friends and the role that the siphoong flute plays in their lives.

The function was jointly organized by the North East Writers’ Forum and Om Books International.

Previous article
Session on semiconductor fabrication and packaging projects
Next article
Ensure ‘Mission 370’ at booth level, make beneficiary reels viral: PM Modi tells BJP Karyakartas from K’taka
