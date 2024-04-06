Fire engulfs PHE department storage area

Shillong, April 6: A major fire has engulfed the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department storage area at Shanmari, Lumshyiap on Saturday at around 2pm.

In view of the fire, thick black flames had filled up the whole area.

It is suspected that the fire might have spread from a nearby forest which is adjacent to the PHE storage area.

Rangbah Shnong of Lumshyiap, Phira Khongphai told reporters that he was informed about the fire at around 3pm. He immediately call the Fire and Emergency Services and within no time the fire tenders arrived.

According to him, around eight to ten fire tenders tried to douse the massive fire.

He said they suspected that children were playing with fire that must have spread over to the other side of the PHE Store where PHE pipes were stored.

Meanwhile, PHE Executive Engineer A Sunn informed that the initial estimated loss because of the fire incident was around Rs 80-85 lakhs. HDPE pipes that were kept at the store were burnt.