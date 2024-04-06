Saturday, April 6, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Fire engulfs PHE department storage area

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 6: A major fire has engulfed the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department storage area at Shanmari, Lumshyiap on Saturday at around 2pm.
In view of the fire, thick black flames had filled up the whole area.
It is suspected that the fire might have spread from a nearby forest which is adjacent to the PHE storage area.
Rangbah Shnong of Lumshyiap, Phira Khongphai told reporters that he was informed about the fire at around 3pm. He immediately call the Fire and Emergency Services and within no time the fire tenders arrived.
According to him, around eight to ten fire tenders tried to douse the massive fire.
He said they suspected that children were playing with fire that must have spread over to the other side of the PHE Store where PHE pipes were stored.
Meanwhile, PHE Executive Engineer A Sunn informed that the initial estimated loss because of the fire incident was around Rs 80-85 lakhs. HDPE pipes that were kept at the store were burnt.

Previous article
‘IT Dept behaving like mafia’: Kerala CPI-M on freezing bank account
Next article
DBC holds one day conference with education heads on NEP
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

New Delhi, April 6: With major elections taking place around the world this year, particularly in India, South...
NATIONAL

Congress has prepared manifesto to fight polls in Pakistan not in India: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, April 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attacked Congress over its manifesto, saying that...
MEGHALAYA

“Advocates’ priority must be service to society:Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi”

Guwahati, April 6: The University Law College, Gauhati University team has won the first edition of the Dr....
MEGHALAYA

DBC holds one day conference with education heads on NEP

Tura, Apr 6: The Internal Quality Assurance Committee (IQAC), Don Bosco College, Tura in collaboration with North-Eastern Hill...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 6: With major elections taking place...

Congress has prepared manifesto to fight polls in Pakistan not in India: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

“Advocates’ priority must be service to society:Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi”

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, April 6: The University Law College, Gauhati University...
Load more

Popular news

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 6: With major elections taking place...

Congress has prepared manifesto to fight polls in Pakistan not in India: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

“Advocates’ priority must be service to society:Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi”

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, April 6: The University Law College, Gauhati University...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img