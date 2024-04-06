Saturday, April 6, 2024
DBC holds one day conference with education heads on NEP

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, Apr 6: The Internal Quality Assurance Committee (IQAC), Don Bosco College, Tura in collaboration with North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong organized a one-day conference on the topic ‘Higher Education in Meghalaya and Implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in Colleges in Garo Hills’.

The event saw more than 50 faculty consisting of Principals and NEP/IQAC coordinators from the various colleges of Garo Hills who attended the conference.

The conference started with a song presented by the students of the host institution.

The Principal of Don Bosco College, Rev. Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim welcomed everyone to the conference and felicitated the resource persons – Prof. Sumarbin Umdor, Controller of Examinations, NEHU, Shillong, Prof Sujata Gurudev, Campus Director, NEHU, Tura Campus and Dr Binu Mathew, Associate Professor, Dept of Rural Development and Agricultural Products, NEHU, Tura Campus.

During his address he stressed on the importance of the new NEP.

Prof Umdor took a lengthy session on NEP with reference to higher education in Garo Hills and shed light on a number of points that were hitherto vague and ambiguous to the teachers of Higher Education in Garo Hills.

In her speech, Prof Sujata Gurudev pointed out that North-East being a hub for indigenous tribes could be a strong bastion for implementation of NEP – with its strong predilection towards culture and tradition.

Dr Binu Mathew gave an overall profile of the NEP while Dr Barbara S Sangma spoke about embracing change and working together for a better future not only of students but of all people.

The participants expressed their satisfaction about the Conference and were grateful that many of their doubts could be clarified. They further expressed happiness about NEP in general while looking forward to its implementation.

