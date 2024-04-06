Saturday, April 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Kharge, Sonia and Priyanka in Jaipur; to publicly launch poll manifesto

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Jaipur, April 6: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi reached Jaipur airport on Saturday.

These Congress leaders will ‘publicly launch’ the Congress manifesto in a rally which will be organised in Jaipur at Vidhyadhar Nagar on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, “Congress’ ‘Nyaya Patra’, which guarantees justice to the country, will be launched today in Jaipur in the presence of lakhs of people by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.”

Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot and the Rajasthan Congress leaders will also be present on the occasion, said party workers.

With this rally, Congress is trying to tap Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Dausa, Sikar, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha seats. Party sources said that it will leave no stone unturned to give a tough fight to the BJP.

After this Jaipur meeting, Congress’ star campaigners will continue visiting different districts and organise roadshows, rallies and election meets.

To date, only Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting in Chittorgarh after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, on April 4. Apart from him, no other central leader visited Rajasthan for campaigning. On the other hand, the top brass of the BJP has been making constant tours of Rajasthan.

PM Narendra Modi has held two rallies and will be holding a third rally in Pushkar on Saturday. Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have recently visited Jhalawad.

Now Congress is also scheduling meetings of star campaigners, said party workers.

IANS

Previous article
To win a booth, you must win the hearts of the voters: PM Modi
Next article
PM Modi boasts about BJP’s fulfilled promises on Ram Mandir, Article 370 and Triple Talaq at Saharanpur rally
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships, Tripura Agriculture and Power Minister and senior BJP leader...
News Alert

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in various high schools in Assam have been on the...
Environment

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

  Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) today provided twenty torchlights to the villagers living...
NATIONAL

Bengal Police registers FIR in NIA assault case

  Kolkata, April 6:  The East Midnapore District Police in West Bengal have registered an FIR and launched an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships,...

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in...

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

Environment 0
  Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak...
Load more

Popular news

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships,...

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in...

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

Environment 0
  Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img