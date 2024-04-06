To win a booth, you must win the hearts of the voters: PM Modi

BENGALURU, April 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a call to the party workers in Karnataka to ensure that BJP’s ‘Mission 370’ is fulfilled in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

‘Mission 370’ aims to achieve 370 seats for the BJP in the upcoming polls by securing 370 more votes for the party at every polling booth in the country.

Interacting virtually with the BJP Karyakartas from Karnataka as part of the party’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ initiative, the Prime Minister also appealed to the party workers to reach out to the beneficiaries of various Central government schemes and make the reels of their stories viral on social media.

“This programme (Mera Booth Sabse Majboot) shows how important booth-level workers are to me. To win Lok Sabha elections, we must first win the booths. Remember, at every booth, we must get 370 more votes this time.

“Make a list of the voters and find out who will be available for polling and who all have other plans. Those having other plans must be convinced to cast their votes first. Also, proper arrangements must be in place for the voters with physical disability,” the Prime Minister told the Karyakartas.

The Prime Minister also asked the party workers to get the statistics of booth-level voting trends during the last three elections, and study the polling pattern to ensure lead for the party at every polling booth.“April 6 is the Foundation Day of the BJP. We have done great work in the last 10 years, and there’s a need to carry that forward in service of the people.”

“In Karnataka, the ‘BJP will cross 400-mark’ slogan is being raised from every house,” the Prime Minister said, adding: “Also, the message of what the BJP has done in the last 10 years for the cultural upliftment of the country should reach every home.”

During the interaction, PM Modi also called upon the party workers to meet the voters and explain to them how the Congress government is betraying the people of Karnataka.

Independent MP Sumalatha joins BJP

Actor-turned-politician and independent MP from Mandya in Karnataka Sumalatha Ambareesh on Friday joined the BJP, in a boost to the NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Terming it an “important and good day” in her political life, the 60-year-old said she is deeply inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, his dream for the country by 2047 and his dedication towards it.

With BJP ceding Mandya seat to its alliance partner JD(S) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Sumalatha, after consulting her supporters and wellwishers in Mandya, on Wednesday announced her decision to opt out of the elections, and join the BJP.

Veteran BJP leader Yediyurappa, state President B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly R Ashoka among other senior leaders welcomed her into the party fold at its state headquarters. (Agencies)