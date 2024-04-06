PM Modi boasts about BJP’s fulfilled promises on Ram Mandir, Article 370 and Triple Talaq at Saharanpur rally

Addressing a huge gathering at Saharanpur rally, PM Modi said that scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, constructing the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and revoking Triple Talaq was party’s mission and the BJP government turned them into reality.

“This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated inside the grand Ram Mandir complex, stone-pelters in Kashmir have now joined the mainstream while Muslim women are gung-ho ever since the scrapping of Triple Talaq,” PM Modi elaborated while explaining how these steps were benefitting the public.

Prime Minister said that Muslim women and daughters will continue to bless him for generations for the path-breaking initiative on Triple Talaq.

He said that BJP is a mission and objective-based party and it goes at great length to fulfil its promises, unlike the INDIA bloc which drags its feet on every issue and also doesn’t hesitate in-taking anti-India stand for its benefit.

“BJP believes in Rashtraniti and not Rajniti. Nation First is our biggest priority and we continue to abide by it even in adverse scenarios,” PM Modi told the gathering, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Listing out milestones of the last ten years and also the ‘sankalp’ of BJP government in making people’s lives easier, he said that his government was working day and night to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat while the Opposition is desperate for power.

Further taking a jibe at the fractured INDIA bloc, he said that the rival parties have lost clear vision, because of the outpouring of support for the BJP and they are now fighting to lower the victory margin rather than thinking of dislodging the incumbent government from power.

“Samajwadi Party is not able to decide its candidates, it is repeatedly changing its nominees while Congress doesn’t even have candidates to contest elections,” he said.

Mocking Congress failure to announce names for its pocket boroughs Amethi and Rae Bareli, PM Modi said that the grand old party is devoid of candidates even in its stronghold.

Also, lashing out at Congress manifesto, he called it a reflection of Muslim League and Left ideology rather than grand old party’s own vision.

On a closing note, PM Modi asked the public to take his message of ‘Sabko Modi ka Pranam’ to every citizen of the constituency and sought their support for BJP candidates from Saharanpur and Kairana Lok Sabha seats.