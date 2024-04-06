Saturday, April 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi boasts about BJP’s fulfilled promises on Ram Mandir, Article 370 and Triple Talaq at Saharanpur rally

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, April 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke at length about achievements and realisation of its electoral promises under the NDA government while describing his ten years of work as a mere ‘trailer’.

Addressing a huge gathering at Saharanpur rally, PM Modi said that scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, constructing the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and revoking Triple Talaq was party’s mission and the BJP government turned them into reality.

“This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated inside the grand Ram Mandir complex, stone-pelters in Kashmir have now joined the mainstream while Muslim women are gung-ho ever since the scrapping of Triple Talaq,” PM Modi elaborated while explaining how these steps were benefitting the public.

Prime Minister said that Muslim women and daughters will continue to bless him for generations for the path-breaking initiative on Triple Talaq.

He said that BJP is a mission and objective-based party and it goes at great length to fulfil its promises, unlike the INDIA bloc which drags its feet on every issue and also doesn’t hesitate in-taking anti-India stand for its benefit.

“BJP believes in Rashtraniti and not Rajniti. Nation First is our biggest priority and we continue to abide by it even in adverse scenarios,” PM Modi told the gathering, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Listing out milestones of the last ten years and also the ‘sankalp’ of BJP government in making people’s lives easier, he said that his government was working day and night to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat while the Opposition is desperate for power.

Further taking a jibe at the fractured INDIA bloc, he said that the rival parties have lost clear vision, because of the outpouring of support for the BJP and they are now fighting to lower the victory margin rather than thinking of dislodging the incumbent government from power.

“Samajwadi Party is not able to decide its candidates, it is repeatedly changing its nominees while Congress doesn’t even have candidates to contest elections,” he said.

Mocking Congress failure to announce names for its pocket boroughs Amethi and Rae Bareli, PM Modi said that the grand old party is devoid of candidates even in its stronghold.

Also, lashing out at Congress manifesto, he called it a reflection of Muslim League and Left ideology rather than grand old party’s own vision.

On a closing note, PM Modi asked the public to take his message of ‘Sabko Modi ka Pranam’ to every citizen of the constituency and sought their support for BJP candidates from Saharanpur and Kairana Lok Sabha seats.

 

Previous article
Kharge, Sonia and Priyanka in Jaipur; to publicly launch poll manifesto
Next article
EC undertakes massive campaign to boost voter turnout in northeast
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships, Tripura Agriculture and Power Minister and senior BJP leader...
News Alert

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in various high schools in Assam have been on the...
Environment

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

  Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) today provided twenty torchlights to the villagers living...
NATIONAL

Bengal Police registers FIR in NIA assault case

  Kolkata, April 6:  The East Midnapore District Police in West Bengal have registered an FIR and launched an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships,...

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in...

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

Environment 0
  Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak...
Load more

Popular news

CPI(M)-Congress ‘sinking ships’, their candidates will lose security deposit: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, April 6:  Terming CPI(M) and Congress sinking ships,...

Assam contractual teachers on pay scale of permanent employees: Official

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 6:  Around 4,500 contractual teachers working in...

Pobitora WLS fringe villagers provided with torchlights for safety

Environment 0
  Guwahati, April 6 : Research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img