Saturday, April 6, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Now, govt employees to seek nod before making trips abroad

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya Government has mandated that all government employees must obtain permission from the state before embarking on private trips abroad.
A notification from Personnel & AR (A) department Secretary, CVD Diengdoh, who referred to a Circular issued in January 2023, said that it is now compulsory for government employees, planning to travel to foreign countries for personal reasons, to first obtain permission from the Personnel & AR (A) department before making their travel arrangements.
“In view of employees disregarding the instructions contained in the said Circular, it has become necessary for the government to once again reiterate that all employees intending to undertake private visits abroad should mandatorily apply to the government for permission,” the notification said.
Heads of Departments have been asked to submit their employees’ applications to their respective Administrative Departments, which are then responsible for forwarding the applications to the Personnel & AR (A) Department for consideration and approval. The application will have to specify the destination country, travel dates, and also include a leave request for the duration of the trip.
Furthermore, the notification also said applications will have to be submitted at least one month prior to the planned trip to ensure all necessary procedures are completed in a timely manner and to prevent any delays in permission approval.

 

Previous article
MLCU launches The Mystery of the Cave at Mawmluh
Next article
Seizure worth over Rs 5 cr made from March 16 till April 4: CEO
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

UDP-HSPDP alliance an eyewash: VPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The VPP on Friday termed the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) of the UDP...
MEGHALAYA

Group bats for selection, not election, of VECs

From Our Correspondent TURA, April 5: The Anti-Corruption Foundation of India (ACFI) has proposed that the Village Employment Councils...
MEGHALAYA

Orientation programme on Forest and Wildlife Conservation Laws at the High Court of Meghalaya

Judicial and Forest department officials during the orientation programme on Forest and Wildlife Conservation Laws, at the High Court...
MEGHALAYA

GH people want change this election, says TMC’s Zenith

From Our Correspondent TURA, April 5: With Lok Sabha election two weeks away, TMC’s candidate for the Tura parliamentary...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

UDP-HSPDP alliance an eyewash: VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The VPP on Friday...

Group bats for selection, not election, of VECs

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, April 5: The Anti-Corruption Foundation of...

Orientation programme on Forest and Wildlife Conservation Laws at the High Court of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Judicial and Forest department officials during the orientation programme...
Load more

Popular news

UDP-HSPDP alliance an eyewash: VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 5: The VPP on Friday...

Group bats for selection, not election, of VECs

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, April 5: The Anti-Corruption Foundation of...

Orientation programme on Forest and Wildlife Conservation Laws at the High Court of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Judicial and Forest department officials during the orientation programme...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img