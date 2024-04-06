Now, govt employees to seek nod before making trips abroad

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: The Meghalaya Government has mandated that all government employees must obtain permission from the state before embarking on private trips abroad.

A notification from Personnel & AR (A) department Secretary, CVD Diengdoh, who referred to a Circular issued in January 2023, said that it is now compulsory for government employees, planning to travel to foreign countries for personal reasons, to first obtain permission from the Personnel & AR (A) department before making their travel arrangements.

“In view of employees disregarding the instructions contained in the said Circular, it has become necessary for the government to once again reiterate that all employees intending to undertake private visits abroad should mandatorily apply to the government for permission,” the notification said.

Heads of Departments have been asked to submit their employees’ applications to their respective Administrative Departments, which are then responsible for forwarding the applications to the Personnel & AR (A) Department for consideration and approval. The application will have to specify the destination country, travel dates, and also include a leave request for the duration of the trip.

Furthermore, the notification also said applications will have to be submitted at least one month prior to the planned trip to ensure all necessary procedures are completed in a timely manner and to prevent any delays in permission approval.