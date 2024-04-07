Congress jabs NPP on Arunachal cash seizure

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 6: Congress is going hammer and tongs at the National People’s Party after the recovery of Rs 1 crore from the vehicle of a contractor close to the Conrad K. Sangma-led party.

The vehicle was following the convoy of the CM during his campaign for the NPP in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee working president, Deborah Marak said the association of the said contractor with the party cannot be overlooked.

“What was the reason behind taking the hard-earned money of the people of Meghalaya, one of the poorest states in the country, to Arunachal Pradesh?” she asked.

Slamming the NPP, she said carrying a huge amount of money in an era of cashless transfers and digital payment indicates the cash was meant to be used for election purposes.

The NPP has distanced itself from the entire controversy. Sangma, otherwise very active on social media, has steered clear of the incident.

Rs 1 crore in cash was seized from an SUV closely following Sangma’s convoy at the Kanubari check post in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on April 4.

The cash was recovered from a Fortuner bearing Assam registration number (AS01 ET 5252). The vehicle belongs to Harshvardhan Singh, the executive director of Badri Rai & Construction Ltd.

The cash seizure was made by the flying squad and the static surveillance teams.

The cash was sent to the SBI for safety reasons until further investigation, officials said.