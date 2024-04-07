Sunday, April 7, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Congress jabs NPP on Arunachal cash seizure

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 6: Congress is going hammer and tongs at the National People’s Party after the recovery of Rs 1 crore from the vehicle of a contractor close to the Conrad K. Sangma-led party.
The vehicle was following the convoy of the CM during his campaign for the NPP in Arunachal Pradesh.
Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee working president, Deborah Marak said the association of the said contractor with the party cannot be overlooked.
“What was the reason behind taking the hard-earned money of the people of Meghalaya, one of the poorest states in the country, to Arunachal Pradesh?” she asked.
Slamming the NPP, she said carrying a huge amount of money in an era of cashless transfers and digital payment indicates the cash was meant to be used for election purposes.
The NPP has distanced itself from the entire controversy. Sangma, otherwise very active on social media, has steered clear of the incident.
Rs 1 crore in cash was seized from an SUV closely following Sangma’s convoy at the Kanubari check post in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on April 4.
The cash was recovered from a Fortuner bearing Assam registration number (AS01 ET 5252). The vehicle belongs to Harshvardhan Singh, the executive director of Badri Rai & Construction Ltd.
The cash seizure was made by the flying squad and the static surveillance teams.
The cash was sent to the SBI for safety reasons until further investigation, officials said.

Previous article
Cluelessness over venue, time of BJP-NPP meeting prevails
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Cluelessness over venue, time of BJP-NPP meeting prevails

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 6: On the eve of the much-anticipated ‘reconciliation’ meeting between the NPP national president...
MEGHALAYA

UDP asserts RDA is a single entity

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 6: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Saturday said that attempts to associate the...
MEGHALAYA

VPP says MDA MLAs have record of being against ILP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 6: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Saturday said all legislators, who...
MEGHALAYA

CEC told to transfer NGH SP over ‘close ties’ with Tura MP

Violation of MCC alleged From Our Correspondent TURA, April 6: A complaint was filed Saturday afternoon with the Chief Election...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cluelessness over venue, time of BJP-NPP meeting prevails

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 6: On the eve of...

UDP asserts RDA is a single entity

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 6: The United Democratic Party...

VPP says MDA MLAs have record of being against ILP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 6: The Voice of the...
Load more

Popular news

Cluelessness over venue, time of BJP-NPP meeting prevails

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 6: On the eve of...

UDP asserts RDA is a single entity

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 6: The United Democratic Party...

VPP says MDA MLAs have record of being against ILP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 6: The Voice of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img